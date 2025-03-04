Abrdn restores vowels after rebrand backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abrdn restores vowels after rebrand backlash

The ‘disemvowelling’ of the investment company, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, has been reversed after its chief executive branded it “a distraction”.

By Liza Hamilton
Image: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Asset manager Abrdn has decided to revert to its original name, Aberdeen, following widespread mockery over the removal of nearly all the vowels from its name under its previous CEO.

The decision, which marks a shift back to the company’s roots, comes four years after it adopted the Abrdn brand following the sale of Standard Life.

During that period the Edinburgh-based firm accused media of “corporate bullying” and making “childish” jokes about the rebrand.

The new name was meant to unify the business by consolidating five different brand names under one identity.

However, the move was met with widespread criticism and mockery.

Returning vowels ‘pragmatic decision’

In a statement today, chief executive Jason Windsor confirmed the name change to Aberdeen Group was effective immediately and marked a new phase for the company.

Chief executive Jason Windsor says Abrdn will reclaim its vowels after name change fail. Image: Aberdeen Group

“This is a group to be proud of, with a promising future,” he said.

“We will deliver by looking forward with confidence and removing distractions.

“To that end, we are changing our name to Aberdeen group plc. This is a pragmatic decision marking a new phase for the organisation, as we focus on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders.”

The CEO announced the change alongside bumper financial results for Aberdeen Group.

Strong financial performance and future growth

The company’s financial performance for 2024 showed a strong return to profit, reporting a pre-tax profit of £251million for the year, a significant recovery from the £6m loss recorded in 2023.

This marked the first profit growth in three years for the group.

The results demonstrated positive growth in several key areas. The company’s adviser arm saw operating profit rise by 7%, reaching £126m. However, the adviser segment experienced net outflows of £3.9 billion, an increase from £2.1 bn in 2023, as higher withdrawals impacted the business.

Looking to the future, Aberdeen Group has set ambitious growth targets for 2026. It aims to increase adjusted operating profit to at least £300m, an 18% rise from 2024 levels.

10 Queen's Terrace Aberdeen. Aberdeen.
The Abrdn office was put up for sale last year after its 90 Aberdeen employees were told to work from home. Image: abrdn

The London-listed company, which employs 5,000 people globally, closed its Aberdeen office last year, with its 90 employees then asked to work from home.

At the time, it announced 500 job cuts as part of cost reduction of at least £150 million by the end of 2025.

The company’s “transformation” programme included the removal of management layers, “increasing spans of control” and implementing further efficiencies in outsourcing, technology, and reducing overheads in group functions and support services.

The former office in Aberdeen’s West End then went up for sale at £1.275 million.

Stock surge following announcement

Aberdeen Group’s share price jumped up by 12% following its name change announcement and strong 2024 results posting.

