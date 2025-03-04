Highlands and Speyside whisky workers could strike after rejecting pay offer

Workers at Scottish whisky firms run by Inver House Distillers will vote on strikes following a breakdown in pay talks.

Union GMB Scotland confirmed a ballot on any industrial action has begun after members rejected a 3% pay rise offer.

Inver House Distillers owns a number of distillers including Knockdu in Huntly, Speyburn in Rothes, Balblair in Tain, Old Pulteney in Wick and Balmenach Distillery in Grantown on Spey.

A formal three-week vote is now underway.

The decision, which would also impact well-known Caorunn Gin, could threaten to disrupt production and transport.

Inver House ‘refused to seriously engage’

Inver House is owned by InterBev, a subsidiary of ThaiBev, one of the biggest drinks companies in south east Asia which recorded profits of £600 million last year.

GMB claims Inver House, which employs 280 people across Scotland, has refused to engage with conciliation service Acas as workers seek a 4% deal.

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said: “Our members accepted below-inflation rises during the cost of living crisis and any pay offer must reflect that.

“With inflation rising again and household bills still high, our members are clear that a below-inflation offer will not be accepted.

“In addition to pay, longstanding collective bargaining arrangements must be modernised to better reflect our membership among distillery, warehouse and security workers.

“The company has refused to seriously engage with either issue leaving our members with little choice but to vote on industrial action.”

Producer of well-known brands

A consultative ballot showed 94% support for a vote on industrial action if talks broke down.

The three-week ballot of GMB members on possible industrial action, including strikes, at Inver House opens today.

Inver House Distillers, headquartered in Airdrie, produces a range of brands, including Caorunn Gin, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky, Chang Beer, Mekhong, and Hankey Bannister blended whisky.

A spokeswoman for Inver House Distillers said: “We are disappointed that GMB Scotland has decided to ballot its members, who represent a small percentage of our Scottish workforce.

“All our employees have been given an annual pay rise that is in line with inflation, as we have consistently done in previous years, alongside an annual bonus paid in December.

“It is therefore a misrepresentation to state that this year’s figure is below inflation. Our business is committed to being a fair and supportive employer, and we take great pride in the strength of our teams and workplace communities across Scotland.”