Highlands and Speyside whisky workers could strike after rejecting pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Highlands and Speyside whisky workers could strike after rejecting pay offer

The distilleries produce a range of brands, including Caorunn Gin, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky and Hankey Bannister blended whisky.

By Kelly Wilson
Workers at Speyburn Distillery will vote on strike action. Image: Speyburn Distillery
Workers at Speyburn Distillery will vote on strike action. Image: Speyburn Distillery

Workers at Scottish whisky firms run by Inver House Distillers will vote on strikes following a breakdown in pay talks.

Union GMB Scotland confirmed a ballot on any industrial action has begun after members rejected a 3% pay rise offer.

Inver House Distillers owns a number of distillers including Knockdu in Huntly, Speyburn in Rothes, Balblair in Tain, Old Pulteney in Wick and Balmenach Distillery in Grantown on Spey.

A formal three-week vote is now underway.

The decision, which would also impact well-known Caorunn Gin, could threaten to disrupt production and transport.

Inver House ‘refused to seriously engage’

Inver House is owned by InterBev, a subsidiary of ThaiBev, one of the biggest drinks companies in south east Asia which recorded profits of £600 million last year.

GMB claims Inver House, which employs 280 people across Scotland, has refused to engage with conciliation service Acas as workers seek a 4% deal.

GMB Scotland organiser David Hume said: “Our members accepted below-inflation rises during the cost of living crisis and any pay offer must reflect that.

Caorunn Gin is produced at Balmenach Distillery.

“With inflation rising again and household bills still high, our members are clear that a below-inflation offer will not be accepted.

“In addition to pay, longstanding collective bargaining arrangements must be modernised to better reflect our membership among distillery, warehouse and security workers.

“The company has refused to seriously engage with either issue leaving our members with little choice but to vote on industrial action.”

Producer of well-known brands

A consultative ballot showed 94% support for a vote on industrial action if talks broke down.

The three-week ballot of GMB members on possible industrial action, including strikes, at Inver House opens today.

Inver House Distillers, headquartered in Airdrie, produces a range of brands, including Caorunn Gin, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky, Chang Beer, Mekhong, and Hankey Bannister blended whisky.

A spokeswoman for Inver House Distillers said: “We are disappointed that GMB Scotland has decided to ballot its members, who represent a small percentage of our Scottish workforce.

“All our employees have been given an annual pay rise that is in line with inflation, as we have consistently done in previous years, alongside an annual bonus paid in December.

“It is therefore a misrepresentation to state that this year’s figure is below inflation. Our business is committed to being a fair and supportive employer, and we take great pride in the strength of our teams and workplace communities across Scotland.”

Conversation