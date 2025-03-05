Overseas bargain hunters behind boom in Aberdeen commercial property deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overseas bargain hunters behind boom in Aberdeen commercial property deals

Investment volumes are double the ten-year average for Aberdeen's commercial real estate.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen's Annan House was sold to an Israeli investor for £32 million.
Aberdeen’s commercial real estate market experienced a surge in investment in 2024, with transactions totalling £357 million — three times the previous year.

According to property group Savills, the total deal value is more than double the 10-year average of £160 million.

The boom is largely attributed to overseas investors seeking high-yield opportunities in the market following a significant price drop.

The biggest deal of the year was the £110 million sale of Union Square Shopping Centre to Lonestar, accounting for almost a third of Aberdeen’s commercial transactions and around 90% of the city’s retail investment.

Aberdeen commercial property deals

Meanwhile, the office market also saw an uptick, with £128 million in transactions in 2024 — an 80% jump from the 10-year average and five times higher than 2023.

Savills was involved in 75% of these deals, including the £45 million acquisition of Prime 4 for EEH Ventures Ltd, the sale of BP’s Aberdeen Headquarters to DS Properties for £16 million and the sale of TotalEnergies House, Westhill for £18 million.

EEH Ventures acquired Prime Four at Kingswells for £45 million. Image: Savills

Another notable transaction deal was the £32 million sale of Annan House to an Israeli investor.

Savills noted that over 75% of the office investment in Aberdeen came from overseas buyers, with interest from the US, Europe, and the Middle East continuing to drive demand.

Attractive yields draw global investors

The firm expects this trend to persist into 2025, as Aberdeen prime yields remain significantly higher than those in other major Scottish cities.

While office yields in Edinburgh and Glasgow are around 6.5% and 7.5%, respectively, Aberdeen’s prime yields stand at over 9%, providing a strong incentive for international investors.

Mark Fleming, investment director at Savills Scotland, said the rise in deals seen in Aberdeen in 2024 followed a period of “significant falls in asset values” resulting in “extremely attractive yields”.

“In addition, we saw some return in investor confidence as inflation pressures receded, cost of debt began falling and people started to return to their offices post Covid.” he said.

“Looking ahead we anticipate that Aberdeen commercial real estate will remain appealing to investors in 2025 due to the attractive yields on offer.”

Aberdeen’s Union Square shopping mall was sold to an affiliate of US private equity firm Lone Star for around £110 million.

Overall, regional investment activity in Scotland picked up during 2024, with transactions totalling over £2 billion.

Aberdeen saw the highest percentage increase year-on-year across all markets.

Ten bids for TotalEnergies facility

Eilidh Levein, investment associate at Savills Scotland, adds: “It has been great to see the resurgence of  interest in the Aberdeen commercial real estate market from investors.

“For example, we received around 10 bids when we set a closing date on the TotalEnergies facility at West Campus in Westhill.

“This just demonstrates the latent demand from investors in the city where assets are priced correctly.”

Other sectors that performed well in 2024 were industrial and logistics, with investment totalling £24.87 million in Aberdeen.

BP’s Aberdeen headquarters at Dyce were sold to DS Properties in a £16 million property deal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In line with the 10 year average, this reflects a trend across the rest of Scotland where industrial volumes have remained muted.

This has been put down to limited access to finance in the first half of last year, caution among some buyers, and few vendors wishing to sell into a less optimal market.

Despite this, notable deals included Remake’s acquisition of Hydrasun Group, at Aberdeen’s Gateway Business Park for around £14 million.

