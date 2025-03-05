Little the Jewellers invests in Elgin High Street shop to boost town centre after St Giles Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Little the Jewellers invests in Elgin High Street shop to boost town centre after St Giles Centre closure

The family firm is celebrating 65 years in Elgin town centre this year.

Sian Little and Karen Mackay inside Little the Jewellers.
Sian Little and Karen Mackay say Little the Jewellers are committed to Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Little the Jewellers has unveiled an extensive makeover of its Elgin High Street shop as a show of confidence in the town centre just months after the closure of the St Giles Centre.

The popular business has reopened following two weeks of works that have involved new flooring being fitted, fresh cabinets installed and bright wallpaper put up.

This year the family firm celebrate 65 years at the heart of Elgin town centre since being founded by John Little, who was better known as Jab.

The company has marked the milestone by revealing a fresh new look to show it remains as committed as ever to the High Street.

Today the company is run by owner and director Karen Mackay, who is Jab’s granddaughter, and Sian Little, his great-granddaughter.

And Mrs Mackay revealed the firm has been overwhelmed with customers and passers-by thanking them for the investment after the closure of the St Giles Centre.

Little the Jewellers team inside store.
The Little the Jewellers team inside the refurbished Elgin High Street shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She said: “When we opened again it was better than Christmas.

“Even people on the street were saying ‘thank you for believing in the High Street’, it was all just very nice.”

Ms Little added: “I think it’s nice to hear after all the negativity that has come with the St Giles Centre closing.

“It’s nice to hear people do still believe in the High Street and we’re really lucky in Elgin that we do have so many local businesses still here.”

Little the Jewellers celebrates 65 years in Elgin town centre

Little the Jewellers first came to Elgin in 1960 with a shop on Commerce Street, which remains open today, before opening on the High Street in 1970.

The industry has changed massively during the last 65 years with most customers now looking to brands for special purchases instead.

However, both Mrs Mackay and Ms Little believe their prominent shop in the heart of Elgin remains critical to the business.

Karen Mackay and Sian Little inside Little the Jewellers.
Karen Mackay and Sian Little say the firm’s High Street presence is still key to its success. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Mackay said: “We’ve got a website, and although you can purchase through it, I think it is used more for information.

“A lot of our customers will come in and say they’ve seen something in particular on the website but want to see it in the flesh, especially if it’s something nice.

“I think even shops that were in the St Giles Centre seem to be looking for properties on the High Street, or on Batchen Street and South Street.

“So we’re definitely not going anywhere.”

Ms Little added: “What we have a lot of in Elgin is local businesses, which is really nice. I think customers really value shopping independent.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation