Little the Jewellers invests in Elgin High Street shop to boost town centre after St Giles Centre closure

Little the Jewellers has unveiled an extensive makeover of its Elgin High Street shop as a show of confidence in the town centre just months after the closure of the St Giles Centre.

The popular business has reopened following two weeks of works that have involved new flooring being fitted, fresh cabinets installed and bright wallpaper put up.

This year the family firm celebrate 65 years at the heart of Elgin town centre since being founded by John Little, who was better known as Jab.

The company has marked the milestone by revealing a fresh new look to show it remains as committed as ever to the High Street.

Today the company is run by owner and director Karen Mackay, who is Jab’s granddaughter, and Sian Little, his great-granddaughter.

And Mrs Mackay revealed the firm has been overwhelmed with customers and passers-by thanking them for the investment after the closure of the St Giles Centre.

She said: “When we opened again it was better than Christmas.

“Even people on the street were saying ‘thank you for believing in the High Street’, it was all just very nice.”

Ms Little added: “I think it’s nice to hear after all the negativity that has come with the St Giles Centre closing.

“It’s nice to hear people do still believe in the High Street and we’re really lucky in Elgin that we do have so many local businesses still here.”

Little the Jewellers celebrates 65 years in Elgin town centre

Little the Jewellers first came to Elgin in 1960 with a shop on Commerce Street, which remains open today, before opening on the High Street in 1970.

The industry has changed massively during the last 65 years with most customers now looking to brands for special purchases instead.

However, both Mrs Mackay and Ms Little believe their prominent shop in the heart of Elgin remains critical to the business.

Mrs Mackay said: “We’ve got a website, and although you can purchase through it, I think it is used more for information.

“A lot of our customers will come in and say they’ve seen something in particular on the website but want to see it in the flesh, especially if it’s something nice.

“I think even shops that were in the St Giles Centre seem to be looking for properties on the High Street, or on Batchen Street and South Street.

“So we’re definitely not going anywhere.”

Ms Little added: “What we have a lot of in Elgin is local businesses, which is really nice. I think customers really value shopping independent.”

Read more from Elgin