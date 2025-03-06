Loch Ness hotel with ‘stunning’ views on market for £800,000

A Loch Ness boutique hotel with “stunning views” is up for sale with an £800,000 price tag.

Craigdarroch Hotel in Foyers can be found in the latest Highland and Moray commercial property listings.

Meanwhile, an Elgin guest house and a Nairn fish and chip shop are also among the highlights.

Every week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Craigdarroch Hotel, Loch Ness

We start with a hotel near the shores of Loch Ness, described by its owners as a “loch side getaway”.

Craigdarroch Hotel in Foyers is on the market for £800,000 after two years of “high-quality” renovation.

It features a bar, restaurant and terrace area overlooking Loch Ness. The hotel has 13 rooms as well as a two-bedroom owners’ accommodation.

Christie and Co, which is in charge of the listing, said the hotel is a “successful and sustainable business”.

The selling agent said: “It’s a location with stunning views over Loch Ness – arguably the most famous Loch in the world.

“The current owners have completed the high quality refurbishment of the hotel, which still retains further potential for additional letting accommodation.

“They now plan to relocate back overseas to pursue new projects, leaving the opportunity to maximise the physical envelope of the hotel with a business that already trades successfully and has an established excellent track record.”

Christie and Co also said Foyers provides an “excellent base” for exploring the Highlands and has become more popular with tourists.

Elgin Guest House, Elgin

The Elgin Guest House has been brought to the market with a price of £375,000.

The “thriving” family-owned bed and breakfast offers a “fantastic opportunity” according to selling agents Kyle Anderson and Keller Williams.

They said: “The beautiful, traditional property is ideally situated in a prime location in the heart of Elgin.

“With six well-appointed guest bedrooms, each featuring en suite or private bathroom facilities, the property is perfectly designed for guest comfort and convenience.

“The current owner’s accommodation makes up the seventh bedroom and, like the others, also features an en-suite.”

There is parking for six cars available at the front of the property and the selling agents believe the Elgin Guest House presents an “exceptional investment”.

Holburn Hotel, Thurso

A hotel in Thurso which was built more than a century ago is up for grabs for £475,000.

ASG Commercial is in charge of the Holburn Hotel listing, calling it a “successful hotel which enjoys an excellent trading location”.

The building has seven bedrooms and also benefits from being on the North Coast 500 route, contributing to 100% occupancy rates between May and September.

ASG Commercial said: “The exceptionally spacious bar and covered external seating and enjoys a tremendous level of support from locals, tourists and business clientele alike.

“The bar is most comfortably furnished and has capacity for at least 60 seated covers internally, supplemented by a further 20 covers set outside.

“Whilst the bar offers a good choice of dining options, the Red Pepper Restaurant, with 40 covers, provides a more formal yet intimate dining experience.”

The Castaway Fish and Chip Shop, Nairn

Last but not least, The Castaway Fish and Chip Shop in Nairn is up for sale at £169,000.

The “well-established” chippy in the Highlands is also being marketed by ASG Commercial.

Since the 1980s, the building has also been home to First Place pizza and Wooden Spoon Cafe.

It said: “This thriving business is well respected in the town and surrounding area.

“The trading space is well designed with a clever, streamlined preparation and production line. As such, excellent profits are generated.”

Three delivery cars are also included in the sale. The current owners “wish to pass the business on to new owners and focus on other business interests”.