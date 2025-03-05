Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions plans scores of job cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions plans scores of job cuts

The firm, which employs around 410 people, has blamed the effects of the windfall tax on decommissioning projects.

By Kelly Wilson
Well-Safe Solutions is to axe jobs. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

Aberdeen-headquartered well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions is to cut scores of jobs.

The firm has said that up to 45 onshore positions are at risk and there will also be job losses from its Well-Safe Guardian decommissioning rig, although no figures have been confirmed.

Well-Safe Solutions, based in Altens, has blamed the “knock-on effects” of the Energy Profits Levy for the move.

In November’s budget, delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, she announced the windfall tax on North Sea producers will increase from 35% to 38% and be extended by a year to March 2030.

Well-Safe Solutions ‘hard decision’

The firm said “with regret” it needs to “reduce positions” aboard its specialised decommissioning rig the Well-Safe Guardian.

Well-Safe Solutions confirmed team members onshore and aboard the Well-Safe Guardian were first notified of the consultation process earlier this year via an in-person briefing and follow-up written communications.

A spokesman for Well-Safe Solutions said: “The knock-on effects of the Energy Profits Levy have seen spend delayed on decommissioning across the industry, which is affecting both our rig and engineering activity.

“It’s with regret that Well-Safe Solutions confirms its intention to reduce positions aboard the Well-Safe Guardian while it is on standby.

“We must also resize our onshore team to reflect the reduction in activity throughout 2025.

The Well-Safe Guardian. Image: Well-Safe Solutions

“We are currently going through a collective consultation process exploring options to safeguard as many colleagues as possible and are supporting them through this challenging time.

“It is proposed that 45 positions may be affected onshore. With the Well-Safe Guardian on standby, we will retain 34 positions onboard in readiness for our return to a client project.

“This is not a position we expected to find ourselves in, but we must make this hard decision now to protect the business ahead of an expected increase in global project availability for 2026 and beyond.”

Latest oil & gas jobs blow

Well-Safe Solutions also operates decommissioning rigs, the Defender and the Protector, both of which are not affected by the current consultations.

The redundancies come less than a year after chief commercial officer Christopher Hay said he was aiming to double the firm’s rig count by 2030, alongside further international growth.

Well-Safe Solutions was founded in February 2017, and also has offices in both Australia and Malaysia.

Just last month oil giant BP announced it is to axe about 4,700 staff, more than 5% of its total workforce, as part of its plans to cut costs.

The British firm, which has a global workforce of about 90,000 people, has not said how many roles will be affected in each country it operates in.

An email to staff also confirmed that about 3,000 contractor positions will also be axed this year.

Conversation