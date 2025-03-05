Cromarty Firth Port to create hundreds of jobs through £56 million expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Cromarty Firth Port to create hundreds of jobs through £56 million expansion

The UK government will invest in the port to support it becoming a key hub for the country's floating offshore wind industry.

By Liza Hamilton
Port of Cromarty Firth is expanding. Image: Port of Cromarty Firth.
Cromarty Firth Port is expected to create 320 construction jobs after receiving a £55.7 million investment to expand from the UK government.

The grant will help to transform the trust port into a major hub for the UK’s floating offshore wind industry.

When complete, the expanded port will support up to 1,000 skilled jobs through the construction, installation, and operation of offshore and floating offshore wind.

Expected to be fully operational by the start of 2028, it will be the first port in the UK to build floating wind turbines on-site and at scale.

Port of Cromarty Firth expansion

Floating offshore wind involves building turbines mounted on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, allowing for electricity generation in deep ocean waters.

The UK government says its latest investment is a major step toward its clean energy goals and paves the way for the port to secure match-funding from other investors.

Alex Campbell, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive, welcomed the funding, which is part of the government’s Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Alex Campbell.

“This is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port,” he added.

“We believe this confirmation by the UK government shows the faith in our trust port status to deliver jobs and economic growth locally and nationally.

“The certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to boost their complementary plans.”

Port projects up to 1,000 skilled jobs

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland, and Easter Ross, said he was delighted to learn about the projection for 1,000 skilled jobs at the port.

“The Far North has always been the home of immensely skilled workers, and we need to ensure those skills don’t die out”, he said.

“It is about time the Highlands saw its adequate and fair share of investment in infrastructure.”

The £55.7 million grant award is the latest step taken by the government to deliver clean power by 2030 and support growth.

Michael Shanks, energy minister, added: “This investment will help the UK reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase energy security.

“Cromarty Firth will play a key role in making the UK a leader in floating offshore wind.”

Conversation