Cromarty Firth Port to create hundreds of jobs through £56 million expansion

Cromarty Firth Port is expected to create 320 construction jobs after receiving a £55.7 million investment to expand from the UK government.

The grant will help to transform the trust port into a major hub for the UK’s floating offshore wind industry.

When complete, the expanded port will support up to 1,000 skilled jobs through the construction, installation, and operation of offshore and floating offshore wind.

Expected to be fully operational by the start of 2028, it will be the first port in the UK to build floating wind turbines on-site and at scale.

Port of Cromarty Firth expansion

Floating offshore wind involves building turbines mounted on floating platforms anchored to the seabed, allowing for electricity generation in deep ocean waters.

The UK government says its latest investment is a major step toward its clean energy goals and paves the way for the port to secure match-funding from other investors.

Alex Campbell, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive, welcomed the funding, which is part of the government’s Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS).

“This is a critical step towards creating the UK’s first custom-built floating offshore wind integration port,” he added.

“We believe this confirmation by the UK government shows the faith in our trust port status to deliver jobs and economic growth locally and nationally.

“The certainty from this announcement will unlock further investment in other ports across the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport to boost their complementary plans.”

Port projects up to 1,000 skilled jobs

Jamie Stone, MP for Caithness, Sutherland, and Easter Ross, said he was delighted to learn about the projection for 1,000 skilled jobs at the port.

“The Far North has always been the home of immensely skilled workers, and we need to ensure those skills don’t die out”, he said.

“It is about time the Highlands saw its adequate and fair share of investment in infrastructure.”

The £55.7 million grant award is the latest step taken by the government to deliver clean power by 2030 and support growth.

Michael Shanks, energy minister, added: “This investment will help the UK reduce reliance on fossil fuels and increase energy security.

“Cromarty Firth will play a key role in making the UK a leader in floating offshore wind.”