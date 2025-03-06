Peterhead couple banned from business after failing to deliver on £97k of orders from ‘vulnerable’ customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead couple banned from business after failing to deliver on £97k of orders from ‘vulnerable’ customers

Bosses of furniture retailer DWH Trading Ltd have been prohibited from being company directors.

By Ross Hempseed
Peterhead couple banned from running company.
George and Williamina Hay operated their business from Greenacre Crescent, a quiet residential street in Peterhead. Image: Google Maps.

A Peterhead couple has been banned from running companies after knowingly taking customer orders they could not fulfil.

George and Williamina Hay were directors of furniture retailer DWH Trading Ltd, based out of their home in Peterhead.

They sold adjustable beds and chairs, mostly to elderly and vulnerable customers across the north-east.

The company began in 2021, and by April 2023, it was struggling financially, with only £6,000 in the bank.

There were 13 outstanding orders from customers who had paid £27,250. These orders remained unfulfilled by the time the business went bust.

The Hays owed nearly £100,000 to elderly and vulnerable customers. Image: Bernhard Kreutzer/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Despite this, George and Williamina Hay allowed the company to take 55 more orders from April 2023 until it entered liquidation in October.

Of the 55 additional orders, 42 were never placed with the couple’s supplier.

In one example, a pensioner from Stonehaven paid a £2,000 deposit to the company for an adjustable chair that was never ordered from the manufacturer.

Similarly, a customer from a village in West Aberdeenshire paid a £9,000 deposit for furniture that was never delivered.

Orders totalling £97k were left unfulfilled

Customers from as far away as Dundee and Elgin also lost out.

The company owed a total of £143,340 to its creditors at the time of its liquidation.

The Insolvency Service found that at least £97,000 of this was owed to customers for stock that was never ordered.

The service stated that the couple must have known most of these orders would never be fulfilled.

George Hay, 65, of Greenacres Crescent, was disqualified as a company director for seven years.

Williamina Hay, 61, of the same address, was also banned for seven years.

Mike Smith, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said: “George and Williamina Hay fell significantly short of the standards expected of company directors and have been disqualified until March 2032.”

