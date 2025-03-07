Debate: What changes do you think would improve the North Coast 500?

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the creation of the North Coast 500 (NC500).

The 516-mile coastal route was created in 2015 with the aim of promoting business growth in the northern Highlands.

North Coast 500 Ltd is the marketing firm behind “the ultimate road trip” and works closely with businesses and groups in order to “enhance the visitor experience”.

A year after its creation, a study revealed the “absolutely incredible” impact of the route on tourism and business in the Highlands.

And according to research for the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), in just the first two years local businesses were boosted by 15-20% year-on-year.

But it’s not been without its controversies – with the route even featuring on Fodor’s Travel’s annual No List due to “downright disgusting overtourism”.

Road conditions, speeding, littering are just some of the topics which locals have raised concerns over in recent years.

Last year, NC500 Ltd launched a responsible tourism pledge and asked those visiting the route, which starts and finishes at Inverness Castle, to sign.

Development and engagement manager David Richardson has been in his role since last year and has held talks with locals in order to address any issues.

So, what do you think of the NC500 and what would you like to see addressed?

Have your say on possible North Coast 500 improvements in the comments below.