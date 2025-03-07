Debate: What changes do you think would improve the North Coast 500?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Debate: What changes do you think would improve the North Coast 500?

Have your say on what issues NC500 Ltd needs to address with another busy tourist season expected this year.

By Alex Banks
Motorhome users fill the car park next to Kylesku bridge on the NC500.
Motorhome users fill the car park next to Kylesku bridge on the NC500.

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the creation of the North Coast 500 (NC500).

The 516-mile coastal route was created in 2015 with the aim of promoting business growth in the northern Highlands.

North Coast 500 Ltd is the marketing firm behind “the ultimate road trip” and works closely with businesses and groups in order to “enhance the visitor experience”.

A year after its creation, a study revealed the “absolutely incredible” impact of the route on tourism and business in the Highlands.

And according to research for the Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), in just the first two years local businesses were boosted by 15-20% year-on-year.

But it’s not been without its controversies – with the route even featuring on Fodor’s Travel’s annual No List due to “downright disgusting overtourism”.

David Richardson, FSB Highlands & Islands development manager.
NC500 development manager David Richardson: Image: David Richardson.

Road conditions, speeding, littering are just some of the topics which locals have raised concerns over in recent years.

Last year, NC500 Ltd launched a responsible tourism pledge and asked those visiting the route, which starts and finishes at Inverness Castle, to sign.

Development and engagement manager David Richardson has been in his role since last year and has held talks with locals in order to address any issues.

So, what do you think of the NC500 and what would you like to see addressed?

Have your say on possible North Coast 500 improvements in the comments below.

Conversation