Aberdeen student to open city’s first women-only wellness centre

A Robert Gordon University student is set to open Aberdeen’s first women-only wellness centre this spring.

Serena Leyni, a third-year business management student, says she was inspired by her personal experience of overcoming an abusive relationship.

The 28-year-old used yoga and meditation to regain her confidence during lockdown and now wants to use this to help empower other women through Soothe Your Soul Haven.

Serena has received £19,000 in funding from BizBritain through the British Business Bank’s Start-Up Loans programme and is in the process of securing a dedicated unit in Cults.

Aberdeen’s first women-only wellness centre

Set to open in May, the centre will offer yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes led by freelance instructors, alongside self-defence and women’s safety workshops, third-party therapy sessions, and wellness retreats.

Serena credits fitness workouts and meditation for giving her the confidence to leave an abusive relationship.

She said: “I was with my partner for a few years, and unfortunately, for the majority of the relationship, it was very abusive.

“To top that off, it was during lockdown as well.

“I felt trapped and isolated, but I had been into fitness from a young age, so I started doing YouTube home workouts like yoga, Pilates, and meditation.

“That became my sanctuary. It kept me mentally strong until I found the courage to eventually leave.”

Serena received overwhelming support after offering virtual workouts to friends and family.

Alternative to traditional gyms

Encouraged by their feedback, she recognized the need for a women-only space where survivors of trauma could rebuild their confidence and reclaim their strength.

While Serena will teach some classes herself, she plans to employ experienced instructors to lead most sessions.

“I want to bring in specialists who can offer a broad range of classes to ensure there’s something for everyone,” she added.

“I know first-hand how intimidating traditional gyms can feel, especially for those who have experienced trauma.

“My goal with Soothe Your Soul Haven is to create a sanctuary where women feel safe to focus on their wellbeing, free from judgment or fear.

“This isn’t just a fitness centre, it’s a space for women to reclaim their strength, both physically and emotionally.”

Serena says the new centre will offer a peaceful, scenic setting, perfect for outdoor fitness sessions and mindfulness activities.

“This will help women connect with nature as part of their healing process,” she says.

“The response so far has been incredible, and I’m excited to grow the community and offer even more support for women who need it.”

In addition to the fitness offerings, Serena has partnered with domestic violence charities and launched the Her Voice, Her Power campaign, aiming to raise awareness and provide support for women affected by abuse.