Zera Cafe: Sisters open new venture celebrating Turkish cuisine next to father’s Aberdeen beachfront restaurant

Rozerin and her sister are just a stone's throw away from their father's restaurant, Muso's Turkish Kitchen.

Rozerin and Betul Gorur open Zera Cafe on Aberdeen beach. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
By Ross Hempseed

Two sisters have taken the leap into business ownership by opening Zera Cafe, just a few feet from their father’s restaurant.

Rozerin and Betul Gorur, whose father owns Muzo’s Turkish Kitchen on the Aberdeen beachfront, have taken over the former Barking Mad Cafe.

They spent months transforming the vacant unit, which boasts prime views of the North Sea, into a chic café serving a wide range of Turkish and British food staples.

The sisters gave The P&J a sneak peek inside the new café ahead of its grand opening at the weekend.

The walls are decked with colourful pictures of places in Turkey, including Cappadocia, famous for its sky full of hot-air balloons.

Colourful illustration don the walls. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Patrons can look forward to the Zera Special, featuring eggs, turkey bacon, spicy beef sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and baked beans.

It even comes with a side of pancakes or French toast – a very filling option.

Other menu items paying homage to their heritage include menemen (shakshuka), falafel wraps and baklava.

Rozerin worked at her father’s restaurant before taking the leap to open her own cafe with her sister. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

There are also smoothies which Rozerin, 21, says are both delicious and meaningful to them, such as the Green Lane – named after the street on which they lived in London.

Zera Cafe to open on Aberdeen beachfront

Betul, 25, said: “We hope that people come here and just enjoy it.

“We’ve tried to make it a cosy and welcoming environment for all age groups.

“We wanted to go more modern, as opposed to next door [Muzo’s Kitchen], which is more traditional.

“For us, it was important to have that Turkish style come through. We were raised to never forget where we come from.”

Rozerin, a university graduate, and Betul, a nurse, were living in London with their mother until August 2024, when they moved to the Granite City.

And they jumped at the chance to take on the vacant unit next to their father’s restaurant.

Rozerin said: “It was really sudden how we were able to get it. It was always the plan for us to open a café, though possibly not this soon. But it has worked out.”

Betul agreed, saying it was her “ultimate dream”.

Betul Gorur says it was a dream to open a cafe. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

It has taken around six months to transform the space into a modern-looking eatery, featuring a green-tiled counter, a coffee machine and menu boards.

“Aberdeen has been missing something like this, and I think there was a gap for us to fill. So we thought, let’s make our move now,” said Rozerin.

Their father, Muzo, who has been in the hospitality industry for three decades, has guided his daughters and they credit him as their main inspiration.

Sister took inspiration from their Turkish/Kurdish heritage

However, both daughters wanted to “go their own way” and, at times, say they went against their father’s advice!

From L-R: Betul, Rozerin who own the Zera Cafe along with their 18-year-old sister Beril who will be helping out in the cafe. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Since taking on the project, both Betul and Rozerin have worked together to craft the menu, sort out paperwork and design the interior.

Rozerin admitted that the venture has taken up a lot of her personal life, having only recently moved to Aberdeen.

However, she said it has also been great to focus on creating their dream café.

Both women will be very hands-on, working alongside eight staff members seven days a week.

The response from the public has been very positive, with diners next door asking when it would be open.

They describe Zera Cafe as “Turkish with a twist” because, while they will serve traditional cuisine, they also plan to offer dishes such as a Sunday roast.

Rozerin hopes their new café will help diversify the options available in Aberdeen for those wishing to experience and fall in love with Turkish food.

