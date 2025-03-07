Canadian investors acquire substantial Aberdeen office block after auction

Royfold House, a prominent office building in Aberdeen’s west end, has been sold to Canadian investors following an auction.

The property, previously occupied by KPMG, was listed with a guide price of £350,000.

Spanning 23,000 sq ft, the building at Hill of Rubislaw includes 100 parking spaces and secure entry.

A spokesperson for Rubislaw Estates, which helped broker the deal, said the prime office building will be advertised for rent shortly with CBRE.

Royfold House office building sold

The Rubislaw Estates spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said the building had failed to sell at auction in December and February, but the deal was concluded thereafter.

She said more encouragement and incentives should be offered to investors.

Meanwhile, she said the Canadian investors have indicated they plan to refresh the property for new tenants.

Flexible configurations will be available, with space ranging from 2,000 sq ft up to the full building size.

“This is an exciting opportunity for tenants, offering modern office space in one of the best locations in Aberdeen,” she said.

Located next to Rubislaw Quarry, nearby businesses include Chevron and Regus, with a PureGym close by.

Broker criticises council’s approach

The spokesperson said the Canadian investors, who haven’t been named, have operated in the city’s commercial market for 40 years.

She said: “They continue to invest despite the best efforts of the council’s rates department.

“No longer is there a three months rates ‘holiday’, but a huge rates demand on the day a new owner takes the keys.”

At the time of auction, Acuitus consultant Mhairi Archibald said there were a variety of potential uses for the space, including leisure and retail.

“It’s fantastic office space,” she added. “Its location is great and it’s surrounded by residential, so there’s good scope for an amenity of some kind.

“It was a serviced office until very recently and the owners are coming out of Aberdeen in terms of their holdings.”