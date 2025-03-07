Canadian investors acquire substantial Aberdeen office block after auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Canadian investors acquire substantial Aberdeen office block after auction

The building at Hill of Rubislaw includes 100 parking spaces and secure entry.

By Liza Hamilton
Royfold House overlooking Rubislaw Quarry has been sold. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson
Royfold House overlooking Rubislaw Quarry has been sold. Image: Liza Hamilton/DC Thomson

Royfold House, a prominent office building in Aberdeen’s west end, has been sold to Canadian investors following an auction.

The property, previously occupied by KPMG, was listed with a guide price of £350,000.

Spanning 23,000 sq ft, the building at Hill of Rubislaw includes 100 parking spaces and secure entry.

A spokesperson for Rubislaw Estates, which helped broker the deal, said the prime office building will be advertised for rent shortly with CBRE.

Royfold House office building sold

The Rubislaw Estates spokesperson, who asked not to be named, said the building had failed to sell at auction in December and February, but the deal was concluded thereafter.

Royfold House at Hill of Rubislaw in Aberdeen has sold after auction.

She said more encouragement and incentives should be offered to investors.

Meanwhile, she said the Canadian investors have indicated they plan to refresh the property for new tenants.

Flexible configurations will be available, with space ranging from 2,000 sq ft up to the full building size.

“This is an exciting opportunity for tenants, offering modern office space in one of the best locations in Aberdeen,” she said.

Located next to Rubislaw Quarry, nearby businesses include Chevron and Regus, with a PureGym close by.

Broker criticises council’s approach

The spokesperson said the Canadian investors, who haven’t been named, have operated in the city’s commercial market for 40 years.

She said: “They continue to invest despite the best efforts of the council’s rates department.

“No longer is there a three months rates ‘holiday’, but a huge rates demand on the day a new owner takes the keys.”

At the time of auction, Acuitus consultant Mhairi Archibald said there were a variety of potential uses for the space, including leisure and retail.

“It’s fantastic office space,” she added. “Its location is great and it’s surrounded by residential, so there’s good scope for an amenity of some kind.

“It was a serviced office until very recently and the owners are coming out of Aberdeen in terms of their holdings.”

Conversation