Former police officer on starting Inverness campervan business to help with PTSD

A former police officer started her own Inverness campervan rental business in order to help with her PTSD.

After Fiona Wares retired from her role in the police, she hunted for something relaxing and landed on heading off in her van.

This gave her an idea – she could rent out her van in order to help her financially, while allowing others to enjoy all the Highlands has to offer.

Fiona owns Coocoo Campers and answered our questions on where it all began, her biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Coocoo Campers kind of happened by accident.

I was a police constable until recently but had to retire due to PTSD. So, to help with my mental health, I decided to get a campervan.

I found it thoroughly relaxing and very grounding to head off in the van and park up in a beautiful location, enjoying all the Highlands has to offer.

As I was off work, I thought that renting out the van might help me financially, so Coocoo Campers was born.

How did you get to where you are today?

Having been in public service for 16 years, I was starting blind.

I thought I had no business skills, but fortunately there were a few valuable transferrable skills from my old work.

I attended various networking events, which led me to join the Federation of Small Businesses.

Through FSB events, I’ve learned valuable lessons from other business owners who have happily shared their business knowledge and experience.

They’ve been inspiring and have given me the confidence to follow my dreams.

Who helped you?

I really want to thank those inspirational small business owners, but my first shout out must go to my family and partner, who always support me no matter what.

My daughter did business and marketing at university and has been instrumental in helping me with the website and social media.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step – Martin Luther King.

Although it’s been a very steep learning curve, I’ve taken it day by day, step by step, and if I don’t know the answer to anything, I find the right people to ask.

What is your biggest mistake?

I didn’t educate myself enough on the camper conversion process.

Don’t worry, it’s all fixed now, but with that first conversion I kept stumbling across issues along the way.

If I’d developed the knowledge I have now, it could all have been avoided.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We always promote responsible camping and sustainable tourism, so one day I’d love to offer campers somewhere to park up safely.

I want to help many more guests enjoy our beautiful part of the world for years to come.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

I’m hoping that the new visitor levy doesn’t come into force in the Highlands.

I think it would deter campers from using campsites and lead to visitors staying here for less time.