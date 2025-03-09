Former police officer on starting Inverness campervan business to help with PTSD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former police officer on starting Inverness campervan business to help with PTSD

Fiona Wares spent 16 years in the police but has found a new lease of life in her own business.

Fiona Wares of Coocoo Campers in Inverness. Image: Coocoo Campers
By Alex Banks

A former police officer started her own Inverness campervan rental business in order to help with her PTSD.

After Fiona Wares retired from her role in the police, she hunted for something relaxing and landed on heading off in her van.

This gave her an idea – she could rent out her van in order to help her financially, while allowing others to enjoy all the Highlands has to offer.

Fiona owns Coocoo Campers and answered our questions on where it all began, her biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Coocoo Campers kind of happened by accident.

I was a police constable until recently but had to retire due to PTSD. So, to help with my mental health, I decided to get a campervan.

I found it thoroughly relaxing and very grounding to head off in the van and park up in a beautiful location, enjoying all the Highlands has to offer.

As I was off work, I thought that renting out the van might help me financially, so Coocoo Campers was born.

How did you get to where you are today?

Having been in public service for 16 years, I was starting blind.

I thought I had no business skills, but fortunately there were a few valuable transferrable skills from my old work.

I attended various networking events, which led me to join the Federation of Small Businesses.

Fiona Wares inside one of the two campervans her business has. Image: Coocoo Campers

Through FSB events, I’ve learned valuable lessons from other business owners who have happily shared their business knowledge and experience.

They’ve been inspiring and have given me the confidence to follow my dreams.

Who helped you?

I really want to thank those inspirational small business owners, but my first shout out must go to my family and partner, who always support me no matter what.

My daughter did business and marketing at university and has been instrumental in helping me with the website and social media.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step – Martin Luther King.

Although it’s been a very steep learning curve, I’ve taken it day by day, step by step, and if I don’t know the answer to anything, I find the right people to ask.

What is your biggest mistake?

I didn’t educate myself enough on the camper conversion process.

Don’t worry, it’s all fixed now, but with that first conversion I kept stumbling across issues along the way.

If I’d developed the knowledge I have now, it could all have been avoided.

Fiona Wares started the campervan rental business after 16 years in the police. Image: Coocoo Campers

What do you still hope to achieve?

We always promote responsible camping and sustainable tourism, so one day I’d love to offer campers somewhere to park up safely.

I want to help many more guests enjoy our beautiful part of the world for years to come.

How could the Government or Council support your ambitions?

I’m hoping that the new visitor levy doesn’t come into force in the Highlands.

I think it would deter campers from using campsites and lead to visitors staying here for less time.

