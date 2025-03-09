Transformation of former Elgin pub approved despite fears of too many takeaways and traffic worries

Proposals to overhaul an Elgin bar and convert it into a takeaway have been approved despite worries about traffic, parking and too many fast food outlets.

An extension to a distillery visitor centre, more work at Johnstons of Elgin and two large energy projects have also taken a step forward.

APPROVED: Makeover plans for former Caber Feidh pub in Elgin

It’s been over a year since Balal Ali submitted plans to convert the former Caber Feidh pub in New Elgin into a takeaway.

The businessman is the sole director of Qismat Street Food, an offshoot of the popular Indian restaurant on the High Street.

The firm’s street food van, which is more commonly seen at summer events and festivals, has been operating from the pub’s car park in recent weeks.

However, no details were submitted as part of the proposals to indicate what kind of food the new business would be serving.

This week plans were finally approved after one objection was raised about the plans, which also include 14 seats for eating inside.

Worries were raised that the area is already well-served with takeaways and the opening could add to traffic and parking problems.

Council planners though ruled the proposals would enhance the range of services available in New Elgin while bringing a vacant building back into use.

Conditions have been attached to the plans for the former Caber Feidh pub in Elgin to limit the premises opening hours to 12noon to 9pm.

SUBMITTED: Johnstons of Elgin plans more improvements

Johnstons of Elgin have applied for a building warrant to carry out more work at their mill in the town.

The firm has applied for permission to form new door openings and to erect an external canopy.

Documents submitted to council planners do not specify which building the work will be done at on the complex.

However, they detail the cost of the project has been estimated at £100,000.

It is the latest work to be done at the mill after extensive works was carried out to allow Gordon and MacPhail to open a new whisky shop in one of the buildings.

The store, which also features tasting rooms, opened last month after the firm was forced to leave the St Giles Centre.

APPROVED: Extension for visitor centre at Benriach distillery

Benriach distillery has had plans approved for a large extension to be built at its visitor centre.

The site is owned by Brown-Forman Corporation, which can count Jack Daniel’s among its global brands.

The extension to the distillery on the southern outskirts of Elgin includes two new tasting rooms, which can also act as a base for training with 20 additional seats.

It is hoped the flexible spaces will be able to host a variety of events while enhancing their tour offering for visitors.

The work will also include a new reception area at the building as well as a refurbished shop and lounge area.

Documents explain the extension will feature black timber cladding and include new pedestrian access.

SUBMITTED: Battery storage proposals for Elgin outskirts

Initial documents have been submitted for a battery storage unit to be built near Quarrywood on the northern outskirts of Elgin.

Developers OPDE UK estimate the facility could hold 49.9MW, which is enough to power about 9,000 homes for a year.

The firm has submitted a proposal of application notice, which is what developers use to signal their intention about a project before final plans are drawn up.

The proposals will be discussed by Moray Council’s planning committee next week to give councillors a chance to raise any potential worries.

Meanwhile, a public consultation event will be held at Spynie Village Hall on Tuesday.

Approximate location of proposed battery storage unit

SUBMITTED: Step forward for huge Speyside hydrogen production facility

Developers Storegga have been developing proposals for a hydrogen production facility at Marypark, between Ballindalloch and Aberlour, for some time.

The firm, which has bases in Aberdeen, London and Houston, wants to use the gas to help power local distilleries.

It has now submitted an environmental impact assessment to Moray Council with hopes construction can begin next year for it to be operational in 2028.

The site is on the southern edge of Marypark on the A95 Aviemore road, opposite the A&F Grant haulage depot.

Energy would be produced on the site by splitting water from the River Spey into hydrogen and oxygen.

The power from the gas would then be supplied to the grid via a substation at Glenfarclas.

Storegga estimates the project could save 50,000 tones of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

