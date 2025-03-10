Why Inverness Airport won ‘best in Europe’ award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Inverness Airport won ‘best in Europe’ award

The Highland capital airport has scooped the accolade for the fifth year in a row.

By Kelly Wilson
Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Airport has won the best airport in Europe serving under two million passengers, for the fifth year in a row.

The accolade was given at the 2024 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

In addition, it has been recognised as the airport with the most dedicated staff in Europe for the third year in a row, highlighting the standard of the exceptional customer service.

Graeme Bell, Inverness Airport general manager, called it “an incredible achievement”.

Inverness Airport ‘proud moment’

Inverness Airport is the main one of 11 owned and operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) across the north of Scotland.

The ACI is a membership body for airports around the globe. Its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award is voted for by more than 370,000 travellers.

Mr Bell said: “To win these awards for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible achievement and a proud moment for everyone involved with Inverness Airport.

“Being recognised for the third year running as the airport with the most dedicated staff in Europe as well is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for consistently going above and beyond to make every passenger’s journey the best it can be.”

Customer service is key

400 hundred airports worldwide participate in the ACI ASQ programme.

It measures customer experience to provide insight into service excellence across the industry.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World director general, said: “In an era where passenger expectations are evolving rapidly, excellence in customer service is the key to ensuring airports remain memorable destinations in themselves.

Inverness Airport
Inverness Airport. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

“Congratulations to Inverness Airport for its success in the renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, and for its commitment to delivering an outstanding passenger experience.”

Other recipients of this year’s award include Copenhagen, Rome, Tallinn, and Zurich airports.

At the end of last year Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah revealed growing passengers numbers at Inverness Airport could lead to new flight routes being added.

