Why Inverness Airport won ‘best in Europe’ award

Inverness Airport has won the best airport in Europe serving under two million passengers, for the fifth year in a row.

The accolade was given at the 2024 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

In addition, it has been recognised as the airport with the most dedicated staff in Europe for the third year in a row, highlighting the standard of the exceptional customer service.

Graeme Bell, Inverness Airport general manager, called it “an incredible achievement”.

Inverness Airport ‘proud moment’

Inverness Airport is the main one of 11 owned and operated by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) across the north of Scotland.

The ACI is a membership body for airports around the globe. Its Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award is voted for by more than 370,000 travellers.

Mr Bell said: “To win these awards for the fifth consecutive year is an incredible achievement and a proud moment for everyone involved with Inverness Airport.

“Being recognised for the third year running as the airport with the most dedicated staff in Europe as well is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for consistently going above and beyond to make every passenger’s journey the best it can be.”

Customer service is key

400 hundred airports worldwide participate in the ACI ASQ programme.

It measures customer experience to provide insight into service excellence across the industry.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI World director general, said: “In an era where passenger expectations are evolving rapidly, excellence in customer service is the key to ensuring airports remain memorable destinations in themselves.

“Congratulations to Inverness Airport for its success in the renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, and for its commitment to delivering an outstanding passenger experience.”

Other recipients of this year’s award include Copenhagen, Rome, Tallinn, and Zurich airports.

At the end of last year Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah revealed growing passengers numbers at Inverness Airport could lead to new flight routes being added.