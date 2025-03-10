Aberdeen wholesaler records loss after selling JK Fine Foods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen wholesaler records loss after selling JK Fine Foods

King Foods faced increased competition and “profit margin erosion” in a challenging year.

By Liza Hamilton
John King. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
King Foods, the family-run Aberdeen wholesaler known for supplying food and drink across the region, has faced a challenging year, ending with a financial loss.

The company’s latest report paints a picture of tough trading conditions, as the hospitality sector in the north-east took a hit.

This was compounded by the death of its founder and sole director, John King Snr, in April 2024.

Despite these setbacks, new director John King remains “cautiously optimistic” about the company’s future.

In his strategic report, he outlines a renewed focus for King Foods, which, after selling its retail division, is now concentrating on supplying hotels and caterers throughout the north-east with a range of frozen foods, fresh fish, dry goods, and fresh and frozen meat.

The late John King Senior, founder of King Foods, pictured in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

However, he acknowledged trading conditions remain difficult, citing both increased competition and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Newly filed accounts for Foodstore Ltd, which trades as King Foods, show a decline in sales.

For the financial year ending 29 February 2024, the company reported a turnover of £12.6 million, a decrease from £13.2m in 2023.

King Foods’ profit loss

According to independent auditor Ronnie Birnie, the company’s pre-tax loss of £360,000 was largely due to “an exceptional bad debt adjustment”.

This was in sharp contrast to 2023, when the business recorded a profit of £197,000.

JK Fine Foods at 16 Chattan Place, Aberdeen.

In August 2023, King Foods made a strategic move by selling its retail division, the JK Fine Foods brand, to PB Development, led by the Clarkson family, who are also behind the popular Soul Bar and Vovem in the city centre.

Under the new ownership, the Westhill branch was closed in April 2024 to concentrate efforts on the Chattan Place shop.

Evolving headquarters at Torry

Since its founding in 1994, King Foods has operated from its base in Torry.

Today, the company employs 54 staff and manages a fleet of 18 vans that service not just Aberdeen but also areas like Elgin, Edinburgh, Dundee, and Stirling.

The business continues to grow, with a dry goods warehouse, a fish house, and a newly established butchery division, expanding its offerings.

Reflecting on the challenges facing the business, Mr King said the company has seen a marked increase in competition and the erosion of profit margins.

King Foods is an Aberdeen-based food and drinks wholesaler. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

“The company operates predominantly in the north-east of Scotland, which was the operation base of North Sea oil activities,” said Mr King in his strategic report.

“It is well-documented that the oil industry has suffered a severe downturn in operations.

“Because of this and Covid, the hotel and catering industry continues to experience reduction in trade.”

To ensure King Foods’ future success, he said directors will continue to review operations with an eye on minimising costs and maximising revenue-generating opportunities.

