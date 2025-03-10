Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker gearing up for £1 million vehicle repair business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker gearing up for £1 million vehicle repair business

The Canadian ex-pat made the career change to follow his passion for cars.

By Kelly Wilson
Tom Giles, franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Tom Giles, franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

When Tom Giles decided to trade in life as an Aberdeen oil and gas manager to open his own vehicle repair business he was ready for the challenge.

Now four-years later the 53-year-old is targeting £1 million turnover and is continuing to grow his team of employees.

Tom is the successful boss of Portlethen-based vehicle bodywork repair franchise Revive! Auto Innovations.

Since opening, in 2021, Tom has seen his business grow from strength-to-strength.

The business specialises in small to medium repairs, such as bumper scuffs, scratches and door dents.

Revive! turnover target

Last year Revive!, based in Portlethen’s South Office Park, generated a revenue of £538,000 and Tom is now aiming for £1m by the end of 2028.

The former Weatherford UK manager said: “Running my own business was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be at the start, but we’re at the point now where it’s all coming together.

Tom Giles is aiming for £1m turnover at Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“My start-up loans will get paid off at the end of this year and we exceeded revenue for last year.

“I’ve made a business plan over the next three, four years, and by the end of 2028, I’d like to hit one million revenue.”

Staff numbers growing

To reach that goal, Tom plans to increase his number of workers.

The team carry out repairs at the customer’s home or place of work – meaning they do not have to take time out of their day to drop their vehicle off and pick it back up from a bodyshop.

He said: “We’re at the point now where we’re booked, four weeks in front of us, and people don’t want to wait any longer.

“So I’ve got a new technician starting next month and someone to help with admin and organising the diary.

“The plan is to keep hiring every year to help reach target.”

Ex oil and gas worker Tom Giles is franchisee owner of Revive! Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Although the level of work has been encouraging there’s still concerns over the rising costs of fuel and energy costs.

Tom said: “It’s still something that I need to watch closely with the price of both fuel and energy costs rising.

“I also haven’t found out what my business rates are going to be this year.

“But with the extra van I’ll have on the road for my new hire I’ll probably be around £2,500 for fuel.”

Career change paid off

Revive! also works on caravans, motorhomes and coaches and carries out jobs for 15 car dealerships across the UK.

Looking back on his decision Tom has no regrets about his career change.

He said: “Job security isn’t that great in oil and gas.

“It’s up and down and you just never know what’s going to happen.

“Being my own boss means I can just work harder to make it work. I have more control.

“It’s been going really well.”

