Former Aberdeen oil and gas worker gearing up for £1 million vehicle repair business

When Tom Giles decided to trade in life as an Aberdeen oil and gas manager to open his own vehicle repair business he was ready for the challenge.

Now four-years later the 53-year-old is targeting £1 million turnover and is continuing to grow his team of employees.

Tom is the successful boss of Portlethen-based vehicle bodywork repair franchise Revive! Auto Innovations.

Since opening, in 2021, Tom has seen his business grow from strength-to-strength.

The business specialises in small to medium repairs, such as bumper scuffs, scratches and door dents.

Revive! turnover target

Last year Revive!, based in Portlethen’s South Office Park, generated a revenue of £538,000 and Tom is now aiming for £1m by the end of 2028.

The former Weatherford UK manager said: “Running my own business was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be at the start, but we’re at the point now where it’s all coming together.

“My start-up loans will get paid off at the end of this year and we exceeded revenue for last year.

“I’ve made a business plan over the next three, four years, and by the end of 2028, I’d like to hit one million revenue.”

Staff numbers growing

To reach that goal, Tom plans to increase his number of workers.

The team carry out repairs at the customer’s home or place of work – meaning they do not have to take time out of their day to drop their vehicle off and pick it back up from a bodyshop.

He said: “We’re at the point now where we’re booked, four weeks in front of us, and people don’t want to wait any longer.

“So I’ve got a new technician starting next month and someone to help with admin and organising the diary.

“The plan is to keep hiring every year to help reach target.”

Although the level of work has been encouraging there’s still concerns over the rising costs of fuel and energy costs.

Tom said: “It’s still something that I need to watch closely with the price of both fuel and energy costs rising.

“I also haven’t found out what my business rates are going to be this year.

“But with the extra van I’ll have on the road for my new hire I’ll probably be around £2,500 for fuel.”

Career change paid off

Revive! also works on caravans, motorhomes and coaches and carries out jobs for 15 car dealerships across the UK.

Looking back on his decision Tom has no regrets about his career change.

He said: “Job security isn’t that great in oil and gas.

“It’s up and down and you just never know what’s going to happen.

“Being my own boss means I can just work harder to make it work. I have more control.

“It’s been going really well.”