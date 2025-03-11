Aberdeen law firm Raeburns appoints first female managing partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen law firm Raeburns appoints first female managing partner

The new appointment said she is honoured to take the 200-year-old north-east firm into its "next chapter".

By Liza Hamilton
Bill Barclay, Heather Stephen and Callum McDonald. Image: Raeburns
An Aberdeen law firm that’s more than 200 years old has appointed its first female managing partner.

North-east law firm Raeburn Christie, Clark & Wallace (Raeburns) has appointed Heather Stephen from Aberdeen to the role.

She succeeds Callum McDonald, who has held the position since 2019.

Mr McDonald will now transition to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

With nearly 20 years of experience at the firm, Ms Stephen is recognised for her key role in its success.

Raeburns’ leadership transition

Raeburns is a full-service law firm and employs 120 workers in offices across Aberdeen city and shire, including Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie, and Stonehaven.

As head of the firm’s commercial property department, Ms Stephen will continue to advise clients on all aspects of commercial property, focusing on residential development purchases, sales, and option agreements.

In recent months, she led her team in a major client’s acquisition of residential development land for £64 million.

Ms Stephen has served as a member of the firm’s management board, and as chairperson of Raeburns’ charity committee.

She says she is “incredibly honoured” to take up her new position, which begins on 1 April.

Some of the partners at Raeburns including Douglas Crombie, Kim Smart, Carolyn Richards, Naomi Mearns, Neil Fraser, Bill Barclay, Heather Stephen, Callum McDonald, Anne Littlejohn, Gavin Cooper, Fiona Coutts and Faye Donald. Image: Raeburns

“I look forward to leading Raeburns with the same commitment to excellence and client service that has been at the heart of the firm for decades,” she said.

“I have seen first-hand the dedication and talent of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us.

“My focus will be on ensuring continuity, strengthening our client relationships, and building on the firm’s success as we move into this next chapter.”

Ideal person to take firm forward

Callum McDonald, who joined Raeburns as an apprentice solicitor in 1980, will now work alongside Ms Stephen in managing the firm in the new role as chief operating officer.

“I am delighted to pass the reins to Heather, who has been a key part of our leadership team for many years,” he said.

“Her expertise, dedication, and strategic vision make her the ideal person to take the firm forward.

“I look forward to supporting her and the team for some years to come in my new role, ensuring a smooth transition for our clients and colleagues.”

In a further leadership transition, Bill Barclay, the partner who has headed the residential property department for over 40 years, will move into a consultant role.

Known for his expertise in the Aberdeen property market, he will continue to offer advice and support to Raeburns’ clients.

