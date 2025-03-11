Aberdeen law firm Raeburns appoints first female managing partner

An Aberdeen law firm that’s more than 200 years old has appointed its first female managing partner.

North-east law firm Raeburn Christie, Clark & Wallace (Raeburns) has appointed Heather Stephen from Aberdeen to the role.

She succeeds Callum McDonald, who has held the position since 2019.

Mr McDonald will now transition to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

With nearly 20 years of experience at the firm, Ms Stephen is recognised for her key role in its success.

Raeburns’ leadership transition

Raeburns is a full-service law firm and employs 120 workers in offices across Aberdeen city and shire, including Banchory, Ellon, Inverurie, and Stonehaven.

As head of the firm’s commercial property department, Ms Stephen will continue to advise clients on all aspects of commercial property, focusing on residential development purchases, sales, and option agreements.

In recent months, she led her team in a major client’s acquisition of residential development land for £64 million.

Ms Stephen has served as a member of the firm’s management board, and as chairperson of Raeburns’ charity committee.

She says she is “incredibly honoured” to take up her new position, which begins on 1 April.

“I look forward to leading Raeburns with the same commitment to excellence and client service that has been at the heart of the firm for decades,” she said.

“I have seen first-hand the dedication and talent of our team, as well as the trust our clients place in us.

“My focus will be on ensuring continuity, strengthening our client relationships, and building on the firm’s success as we move into this next chapter.”

Ideal person to take firm forward

Callum McDonald, who joined Raeburns as an apprentice solicitor in 1980, will now work alongside Ms Stephen in managing the firm in the new role as chief operating officer.

“I am delighted to pass the reins to Heather, who has been a key part of our leadership team for many years,” he said.

“Her expertise, dedication, and strategic vision make her the ideal person to take the firm forward.

“I look forward to supporting her and the team for some years to come in my new role, ensuring a smooth transition for our clients and colleagues.”

In a further leadership transition, Bill Barclay, the partner who has headed the residential property department for over 40 years, will move into a consultant role.

Known for his expertise in the Aberdeen property market, he will continue to offer advice and support to Raeburns’ clients.