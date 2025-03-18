Demand surge for Aberdeenshire flexible offices as companies reassess needs

An Aberdeenshire flexible office space provider has seen a rise in deals leading to renewed confidence across the business sector.

BlueSky Business Space in Westhill has reported a “significant increase in demand” for its fully serviced office spaces.

General manager, Angela Ritchie, believes the centre’s standout feature is its one-month notice period, allowing businesses to scale up or down as needed.

For the past 15 years, BlueSky has provided furnished office solutions for companies of all sizes.

The 22,000 sq ft building is currently at 93% capacity with 57 offices and inquiries on the increase.

BlueSky adapts to business needs

The facility’s adaptability allows for office reconfiguration, from open-plan spaces to partitioned set-ups that suit specific company requirements.

Angela said: “Companies with 40 employees may only require space for 10 to 15 at any given time due to hybrid working.

“This means they can rent smaller offices and desk-share, avoiding the cost of a larger permanent office while still benefiting from a professional environment.”

Beyond just providing office space, BlueSky also manages reception services, cleaning, and maintenance, allowing businesses to focus entirely on their operations without the hassle of day-to-day facility management.

Angela attributes this growing interest to businesses reassessing their office needs post-Covid.

“We’ve seen a bigger uptake in serviced offices, especially when businesses reach a break point in their lease.

“Many are opting for greater flexibility rather than committing to long-term rentals,” she explained.

New and long-standing tenants

The business centre, at Arnhall Business Park, has proven to be a long-term home for several companies, including Granite Occupational Health, which has occupied a 2,085 sq ft office suite for more than seven years.

Joining the BlueSky community this month is engineering and technical consultancy Vysus Group. The company recently signed for a 1,100 sq ft office, relocating 20 staff from another Westhill site.

Grant Cooper, Vysus’ head of business service, said: “We were looking for a space in Westhill that could meet our unique requirements and also be convenient for our staff. The team at BlueSky exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to grow our business here.”

Angela believes Blue Sky works for so many businesses because of the flexibility, especially with the amount of people now home working.

“It’s the flexibility, the service, and the environment we offer which makes us different.

“Our rooms are a bit more spacious. Squeezing in as many desks as we can is not what BlueSky’s about.

“We’re about having a nice working environment.”