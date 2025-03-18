Demand surge for Aberdeenshire flexible offices as companies reassess needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Demand surge for Aberdeenshire flexible offices as companies reassess needs

The 22,000 sq ft Westhill building, which contains 57 offices, is currently at 93% occupancy.

By Kelly Wilson
BlueSky Business Space in Westhill's Arnhall Business Park. Image: FRPR
An Aberdeenshire flexible office space provider has seen a rise in deals leading to renewed confidence across the business sector.

BlueSky Business Space in Westhill has reported a “significant increase in demand” for its fully serviced office spaces.

General manager, Angela Ritchie, believes the centre’s standout feature is its one-month notice period, allowing businesses to scale up or down as needed.

For the past 15 years, BlueSky has provided furnished office solutions for companies of all sizes.

The 22,000 sq ft building is currently at 93% capacity with 57 offices and inquiries on the increase.

BlueSky adapts to business needs

The facility’s adaptability allows for office reconfiguration, from open-plan spaces to partitioned set-ups that suit specific company requirements.

Angela said: “Companies with 40 employees may only require space for 10 to 15 at any given time due to hybrid working.

Angela Ritchie, BlueSky Business Space general manager. Image: FRPR

“This means they can rent smaller offices and desk-share, avoiding the cost of a larger permanent office while still benefiting from a professional environment.”

Beyond just providing office space, BlueSky also manages reception services, cleaning, and maintenance, allowing businesses to focus entirely on their operations without the hassle of day-to-day facility management.

Angela attributes this growing interest to businesses reassessing their office needs post-Covid.

“We’ve seen a bigger uptake in serviced offices, especially when businesses reach a break point in their lease.

“Many are opting for greater flexibility rather than committing to long-term rentals,” she explained.

New and long-standing tenants

The business centre, at Arnhall Business Park, has proven to be a long-term home for several companies, including Granite Occupational Health, which has occupied a 2,085 sq ft office suite for more than seven years.

Joining the BlueSky community this month is engineering and technical consultancy Vysus Group. The company recently signed for a 1,100 sq ft office, relocating 20 staff from another Westhill site.

Interior of BlueSky Business Space, Westhill. Image: FRPR

Grant Cooper, Vysus’ head of business service, said: “We were looking for a space in Westhill that could meet our unique requirements and also be convenient for our staff. The team at BlueSky exceeded our expectations, and we’re excited to grow our business here.”

Angela believes Blue Sky works for so many businesses because of the flexibility, especially with the amount of people now home working.

“It’s the flexibility, the service, and the environment we offer which makes us different.

“Our rooms are a bit more spacious. Squeezing in as many desks as we can is not what BlueSky’s about.

“We’re about having a nice working environment.”

