Estate agent to open Union Street branch six years after leaving Aberdeen

The firm says it's back as the "city and surrounding areas deserve better".

By Kelly Wilson
Sean Nicol, Rob Aberdein, Nikki Hempseed & Gary Wales. Image: Holyrood PR
Estate agency Simpson & Marwick is returning to Aberdeen after a six-year break.

It will be led by well-known Aberdeen businessman Rob Aberdein with Nikki Hempseed, former Aberdein Considine head of estate agency, spearheading the expansion.

Simpson & Marwick will open a new office on Union Street in the coming weeks.

‘The north-east deserves a first-class agency service’

Rob said Simpson & Marwick was “focused on re-establishing itself in the region, driven by a belief that the Granite City and its surrounding area deserve better”.

He was appointed group managing director of Simpson & Marwick earlier this month.

Rob, whose father Harvey Aberdein co-founded Aberdein Considine in 1981, said: “Aberdeen has been home to my family for many generations, and I’m incredibly proud to bring Simpson & Marwick back.

“The north-east deserves a first-class estate agency service, and we’re here to provide that.

Rob Aberdein. Image: Holyrood PR

“With major developments and investment coming down the pipeline in energy, business, and infrastructure, I believe that Aberdeen is on the cusp of a real resurgence.

“Now is therefore the perfect time for Simpson & Marwick to return and play its part in that story.”

Simpson & Marwick Aberdeen history

In November 2019, former Simpson & Marwick owner Clyde & Co initiated the brand’s exit from the city.

At the time it said it wanted to focus on its commercial and corporate legal practice with all 12 members of staff joining Ledingham Chalmers.

In October 2023, Moray Group sold the Edinburgh-based Simpson & Marwick estate agency to the newly formed Simpson and Marwick Group (SMG) for a six-figure sum.

It’s led by Sean Nicol, the former sales director of Edinburgh solicitors and estate agents Coulters, and Gary Wales, ex-Hearts and Kilmarnock footballer.

Recruitment drive

Now opening up again in Aberdeen, and inspired by the efforts of the Our Union Street team, Rob has chosen 214 Union Street as the new office.

He said: “I’ve been really impressed with the efforts of my friend Bob Keillor and the team at Our Union Street and am pleased therefore that our Aberdeen base will be at number 214 of the historic granite mile.

“In Nikki we have one of the most respected estate agents in the north-east, with an exceptional knowledge of the property market and a proven track record of delivering results.

“In the coming months we will be recruiting across a range of property and legal roles.”

With more than 35 years of experience, working with local and national firms, Nikki is excited at the opportunity to re-establish a historic brand in her native north-east.

Nikki Hempseed will be spearheading the Simpson & Marwick Aberdeen expansion. Image: Holyrood PR

She said: “For me, estate agency isn’t just about transactions – it’s about relationships.

“That personal connection is what drives me, and I’m looking forward to bringing that to Simpson & Marwick’s clients in Aberdeen and to be working with Rob once again.”

