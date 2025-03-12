Royal date at the palace for north-east fishing stalwart Ian Gatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Royal date at the palace for north-east fishing stalwart Ian Gatt

He was thrilled to be presented with his CBE by the Princess Royal.

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association chief executive Ian Gatt and his wife, Louise, outside Holyrood Palace.
Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association chief executive Ian Gatt and his wife, Louise, outside Holyrood Palace. Image: Catch PR

North-east fishing industry stalwart Ian Gatt, of Inverurie, has described his shiny new CBE as “a huge honour”.

He’s not long back from Holyrood Palace, in Edinburgh, where he was thrilled to be presented with his prestigious award by the Princess Royal.

The accolade was announced in last year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

It was in recognition of Ian’s wide and varied work in the fishing industry.

He was accompanied on his trip to the palace by his wife, Louise.

Scottish Pelagic Fisherman's Association chief executive Ian Gatt.
Ian Gatt.. Image: Christie/Brown

Ian has had several leading roles in the catch sector since retiring as a fishing skipper in 2010.

He was president of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), during two terms spanning 10 years.

In this role he represented the interests of fishers from Shetland to the Borders.

The new member of the exclusive Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) club is currently chief executive of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association.

Ian’s other current roles

He is also chairman of the Scottish Fishermen’s Trust, a charity established by the SFF to support projects that benefit the fishing industry and wider marine environment.

In addition, he is chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Sustainability Group and a recently retired deputy chairman of the Fishermen’s Mission, the UK charity devoted to supporting fishers and their families.

Fishing is in Ian’s blood

Ian comes from a fishing family in the village of Gardenstown on the Moray Firth.

His grandmother on his mother’s side was one of the herring gutting “quines” who followed the seasonal herring fishery around the UK.

His family moved to Macduff when he was young, with Ian being educated at Banff Academy. He lived and worked in the area until 2005, when he moved to Inverurie.

After his royal date at Holyrood Palace, he said: “It has been a huge honour to receive this CBE, which provides recognition of the importance of fishing to Scotland and the many communities it supports.”

Conversation