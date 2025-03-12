Royal date at the palace for north-east fishing stalwart Ian Gatt

North-east fishing industry stalwart Ian Gatt, of Inverurie, has described his shiny new CBE as “a huge honour”.

He’s not long back from Holyrood Palace, in Edinburgh, where he was thrilled to be presented with his prestigious award by the Princess Royal.

The accolade was announced in last year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

It was in recognition of Ian’s wide and varied work in the fishing industry.

He was accompanied on his trip to the palace by his wife, Louise.

Ian has had several leading roles in the catch sector since retiring as a fishing skipper in 2010.

He was president of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), during two terms spanning 10 years.

In this role he represented the interests of fishers from Shetland to the Borders.

The new member of the exclusive Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) club is currently chief executive of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association.

Ian’s other current roles

He is also chairman of the Scottish Fishermen’s Trust, a charity established by the SFF to support projects that benefit the fishing industry and wider marine environment.

In addition, he is chairman of the Scottish Pelagic Sustainability Group and a recently retired deputy chairman of the Fishermen’s Mission, the UK charity devoted to supporting fishers and their families.

Fishing is in Ian’s blood

Ian comes from a fishing family in the village of Gardenstown on the Moray Firth.

His grandmother on his mother’s side was one of the herring gutting “quines” who followed the seasonal herring fishery around the UK.

His family moved to Macduff when he was young, with Ian being educated at Banff Academy. He lived and worked in the area until 2005, when he moved to Inverurie.

After his royal date at Holyrood Palace, he said: “It has been a huge honour to receive this CBE, which provides recognition of the importance of fishing to Scotland and the many communities it supports.”