Company behind Elgin shopping centre set to appoint liquidators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Company behind Elgin shopping centre set to appoint liquidators

The St Giles Centre in Elgin had struggled financially for years before closing in January.

By Liza Hamilton
St Giles Centre gates being locked.
St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The company behind St Giles shopping centre in Elgin, which closed in January, is set to appoint liquidators.

A petition, submitted by 82-year-old David John Cameron, the sole director of St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, is now before Inverness Sheriff Court.

Mr Cameron is asking the court to order the winding-up of the company and appoint temporary liquidators to handle its closure.

The Moray shopping centre closed its doors on January 25, with tenants left scrambling to find alternative premises.

St Giles Centre firm applies to appoint liquidators

The decision comes after years of financial difficulties for the shopping centre, which has struggled with falling foot traffic and rising operational costs.

This escalated to crisis point in November of last year when Moray Council took legal action to recover a substantial amount in unpaid non-domestic rates from the owners of the St Giles Centre.

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
David Cameron, pictured in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

That figure is estimated to between £600,000 to £750,000, and is understood to have built up over several years.

The St Giles Centre, a fixture in Elgin for 33 years, had been hit hard by the changing retail landscape, with increased competition from retail parks and online shopping.

Severe financial challenges

The most recent accounts for St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, for the year ending April 30 2023, show a deteriorating financial position.

The company’s tangible assets are stated as worth £1.4 million.

The value of the shopping centre has steadily declined over several years. In 2013 it was stated as worth £9.9m, but this reduced to £7m in 2017 and £2.5m in 2020.

Meanwhile, net liabilities increased from £2.7m to £3m between 2022 and 2023.

Prior to closing, St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings released this statement: “The company has faced severe financial challenges in recent years, with a high level of vacant units, reducing rent roll and increasing service charge costs.

“The company is disappointed at the closure, however after taking professional advice this difficult decision was the only option available.”

Footfall in the St Giles Centre nosedived as customers switched to shop at retail parks and online.

The firm filed its petition for winding up on February 28, and this was officially advertised in the Edinburgh Gazette on March 11.

Interested parties—such as tenants, creditors, or others with a stake in the matter—are now being urged to respond within eight days of the advertisement.

David Cameron is being represented by Gordon Hollerin from the Glasgow-based law firm Harper Macleod LLP, which is overseeing the legal proceedings.

David Cameron on 2009 rich list

Mr Cameron was listed in The Sunday Times’ Rich List in 2009 with a family fortune of £38 million at the time, which earned him the 1,477th spot on the chart.

He was also a director of Inverness Caledonian Thistle from November 2019 to March 2022, during the time Scot Gardiner was chief executive of the club.

Currently, he is one of three directors of Upland Developments Holdings Ltd, a company known for commercial and residential developments across Aviemore, Inverness, and the wider Highlands.

Conversation