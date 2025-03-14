Aberdeen’s £27m One SeedPod a ‘statement of ambition’ says Sir Ian Wood

The new £27 million One SeedPod centre in Aberdeen will open for business next month.

The building, which has brought some attention due to its bright pink colour, was officially launched today ahead of opening to the industry.

Opportunity North East (One) chairman Sir Ian Wood has described it as a “striking statement of ambition”.

The 30,000 sq ft new build includes 11 food-safe manufacturing kitchens, product development and demonstration kitchens, and pilot plant and process testing spaces.

One SeedPod, at Scotland’s Rural College Craibstone, is being led by private-sector economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

‘Milestone’ for the project

Businesses and project partners have previously hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

Sir Ian Wood said: “I’ve watched this iconic building progress over the past two years. But today is my first experience of the building as it is now.

“I’m very pleased and I’m sure you agree that One SeedPod is a striking statement of ambition.

“Food and drink is a sector second only to energy in scale and impact. It’s critical to the region’s future prosperity as we diversify an economic base.

“The industry aims to grow 5% per annum, double its high value exports and be at the forefront of innovation and productivity.

“Since forming Opportunity North East nine years ago, I’ve learned much more about agriculture, processing and manufacturing in the region and it really is blossoming.

“We’ve got some of the best produce from land and sea in the UK and enterprising founders and business leaders in the sector.”

‘You know the building’

One chief executive Jennifer Craw addressed the colour of the building which has drawn some attention from across the north-east.

She said: “Why is it pink is probably the most often asked question.

“It really has stimulated and generated conversation. If you drive on the A96 you know the pink building.

“When it opens in April, One Seed Pod is where ambitious food and drink businesses come to grow faster.

“Here they can scale production, create new products and test innovative processes all in a food safe environment.

“Investment is key for the future accelerating growth.

“And the proof of One SeedPod’s success will be in 10 years time when we can demonstrate the vision, the ambition and drive has delivered more iconic innovative high-growth brands in the region.

“Products launched, developed, thought of, seeded here in One SeedPod and the positive impact that then is having on both the jobs in the region, the high-value skilled jobs that we’re developing even more of and the growth of the sector internationally.”

Alan Thorpe, a senior industry executive with more than 30 years of experience across the UK and Middle East, has been appointed as the new director of One Food & Drink.

Who helped fund £27m One SeedPod project

One committed £5.4m of funding towards the delivery of One SeedPod’s objectives.

The Scottish and UK governments chipped in £10m through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction was the main contractor with 348 workers involved in the build and 11 apprentices.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill joined Sir Ian, Jennifer and David Kilshaw OBE, chair of the not-for-profit Food Hub (NES) Ltd for the official launch.