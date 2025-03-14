Aberdeen’s £27m One SeedPod a ‘statement of ambition’ says Sir Ian Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s £27m One SeedPod a ‘statement of ambition’ says Sir Ian Wood

The new building has been the focus of some attention in the city due to its bright pink colour.

By Kelly Wilson
One SeedPod building in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The new £27 million One SeedPod centre in Aberdeen will open for business next month.

The building, which has brought some attention due to its bright pink colour, was officially launched today ahead of opening to the industry.

Opportunity North East (One) chairman Sir Ian Wood has described it as a “striking statement of ambition”.

The 30,000 sq ft new build includes 11 food-safe manufacturing kitchens, product development and demonstration kitchens, and pilot plant and process testing spaces.

One SeedPod, at Scotland’s Rural College Craibstone,  is being led by private-sector economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One).

More than 22,000 people in the region are employed by food and drink firms turning over an estimated £2.2 billion a year.

‘Milestone’ for the project

Businesses and project partners have previously hailed it as a game-changer for the industry.

Sir Ian Wood said: “I’ve watched this iconic building progress over the past two years. But today is my first experience of the building as it is now.

“I’m very pleased and I’m sure you agree that One SeedPod is a striking statement of ambition.

“Food and drink is a sector second only to energy in scale and impact. It’s critical to the region’s future prosperity as we diversify an economic base.

l-r Scotland Office Minister John Lamont, Sir Ian Wood and Gillian Martin MSP at the topping-out ceremony at One SeedPod in Aberdeen.
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont, One chairman Sir Ian Wood and Gillian Martin MSP at the topping-out ceremony at One SeedPod in Aberdeen lasr year. Image: Newsline/Opportunity North East

“The industry aims to grow 5% per annum, double its high value exports and be at the forefront of innovation and productivity.

“Since forming Opportunity North East nine years ago, I’ve learned much more about agriculture, processing and manufacturing in the region and it really is blossoming.

“We’ve got some of the best produce from land and sea in the UK and enterprising founders and business leaders in the sector.”

‘You know the building’

One chief executive Jennifer Craw addressed the colour of the building which has drawn some attention from across the north-east.

She said: “Why is it pink is probably the most often asked question.

“It really has stimulated and generated conversation. If you drive on the A96 you know the pink building.

One SeedPod has brought attention due to its bright pink exterior. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“When it opens in April, One Seed Pod is where ambitious food and drink businesses come to grow faster.

“Here they can scale production, create new products and test innovative processes all in a food safe environment.

“Investment is key for the future accelerating growth.

“And the proof of One SeedPod’s success will be in 10 years time when we can demonstrate the vision, the ambition and drive has delivered more iconic innovative high-growth brands in the region.

“Products launched, developed, thought of, seeded here in One SeedPod and the positive impact that then is having on both the jobs in the region, the high-value skilled jobs that we’re developing even more of and the growth of the sector internationally.”

Alan Thorpe, a senior industry executive with more than 30 years of experience across the UK and Middle East, has been appointed as the new director of One Food & Drink.

Who helped fund £27m One SeedPod project

One committed £5.4m of funding towards the delivery of One SeedPod’s objectives.

The Scottish and UK governments chipped in £10m through the multi-partner city region deal.

One also secured £3.1m for the project from the Just Transition Fund in 2022.

Economic development quango Scottish Enterprise is contributing a further £2m.

Elgin and Stirling-based Robertson Construction was the main contractor with 348 workers involved in the build and 11 apprentices.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes and UK Government Scotland Office Minister Kirsty McNeill joined Sir Ian, Jennifer and David Kilshaw OBE, chair of the not-for-profit Food Hub (NES) Ltd for the official launch.

