Historic 83-bed Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Historic 83-bed Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel up for sale

Also for sale are a former DVSA centre at Bridge of Don and a listed church dating back to the 17th century.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen Mercure Caledonian Hotel is for sale.
Aberdeen Mercure Caledonian Hotel is for sale.

The historic Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel, a landmark in the heart of Aberdeen, which once hosted royalty and Hollywood legends, is up for sale.

The 83-bedroom hotel, located at Union Terrace and overlooking the £30-million revamped Union Terrace Gardens, has a rich history.

Originally opened in 1892 as the Grand Hotel, the building is a fine example of Italian Renaissance architecture, constructed from striking white Kemnay granite.

It is currently operating under international branding as Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel and offers a lounge bar with 40 covers, and a bistro restaurant with 30 covers.

Inside the historic Aberdeen Mercure Caledonian Hotel which is up for for sale, price on application.

Meanwhile, it has four function rooms that can accommodate up to 75 guests each.

Over the years, the Caledonian has been a favourite for high-profile guests, including royalty, politicians, and film stars.

Notable visitors include HRH the Queen, Sir Anthony Eden, and Hollywood legend Clark Gable.

Agents Graham and Sibbald say it was acquired by the current owners as part of a portfolio that includes hotels in the south of England.

They say they now want to focus their resources on hotels closer to them.

Former DVSA test centre in Bridge of Don for sale

A former Driving Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) test centre in the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, is now on the market.

It’s a substantial property with plenty of room for a range of industrial, storage, or manufacturing activities.

Located at Cloverhill Road, Bridge of Don, the prime industrial site is up for sale with price on application.

The old DVSA at Bridge of Don is for sale.

The site spans 2.8 acres and features a main warehouse with a workshop, two-storey office space, and external loading canopies at either end.

The total gross internal area of the building is approximately 19,533 sq ft, with an additional separate single-bay workshop and office accommodation adding another 2,425 sq ft of space.

The property is situated in the Bridge of Don industrial estate.

With a large external yard area and ample parking, agents say the property offers excellent space for expansion or redevelopment.

Former listed church dates back to 17th century

Meanwhile, an historic Scottish church with a bellcote and bell from the 17th century and planning permission to be converted into residential dwellings is set to go to auction.

The Leslie Parish Church in the village of Leslie, near Insch in Aberdeenshire, is a category B listed building.

It will have a guide price of £95,000 when it is livestreamed for auction on 27 March.

Leslie Parish Church home plans sparked grave concerns.
B-listed Leslie Parish Church near Insch in Aberdeenshire is set to go under the hammer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, explained that offers from would-be developers would be considered prior to the auction.

But if no purchase is agreed the church will go under the hammer.

He said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history, with the church erected in 1815 and its bellcote dating back to 1635, containing a bell cast by renowned bell founder Michael Burgerhuys in 1642.”

The property was granted full planning permission for alterations to the church and a change of use to form a dwellinghouse by Aberdeenshire Council in 2023.

Conversation