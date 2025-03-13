Historic 83-bed Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel up for sale

The historic Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel, a landmark in the heart of Aberdeen, which once hosted royalty and Hollywood legends, is up for sale.

The 83-bedroom hotel, located at Union Terrace and overlooking the £30-million revamped Union Terrace Gardens, has a rich history.

Originally opened in 1892 as the Grand Hotel, the building is a fine example of Italian Renaissance architecture, constructed from striking white Kemnay granite.

It is currently operating under international branding as Mercure Aberdeen Caledonian Hotel and offers a lounge bar with 40 covers, and a bistro restaurant with 30 covers.

Meanwhile, it has four function rooms that can accommodate up to 75 guests each.

Over the years, the Caledonian has been a favourite for high-profile guests, including royalty, politicians, and film stars.

Notable visitors include HRH the Queen, Sir Anthony Eden, and Hollywood legend Clark Gable.

Agents Graham and Sibbald say it was acquired by the current owners as part of a portfolio that includes hotels in the south of England.

They say they now want to focus their resources on hotels closer to them.

Former DVSA test centre in Bridge of Don for sale

A former Driving Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) test centre in the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, is now on the market.

It’s a substantial property with plenty of room for a range of industrial, storage, or manufacturing activities.

Located at Cloverhill Road, Bridge of Don, the prime industrial site is up for sale with price on application.

The site spans 2.8 acres and features a main warehouse with a workshop, two-storey office space, and external loading canopies at either end.

The total gross internal area of the building is approximately 19,533 sq ft, with an additional separate single-bay workshop and office accommodation adding another 2,425 sq ft of space.

With a large external yard area and ample parking, agents say the property offers excellent space for expansion or redevelopment.

Former listed church dates back to 17th century

Meanwhile, an historic Scottish church with a bellcote and bell from the 17th century and planning permission to be converted into residential dwellings is set to go to auction.

The Leslie Parish Church in the village of Leslie, near Insch in Aberdeenshire, is a category B listed building.

It will have a guide price of £95,000 when it is livestreamed for auction on 27 March.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, explained that offers from would-be developers would be considered prior to the auction.

But if no purchase is agreed the church will go under the hammer.

He said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of history, with the church erected in 1815 and its bellcote dating back to 1635, containing a bell cast by renowned bell founder Michael Burgerhuys in 1642.”

The property was granted full planning permission for alterations to the church and a change of use to form a dwellinghouse by Aberdeenshire Council in 2023.