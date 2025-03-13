Former Aberdeen strip club up for grabs for £250,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen strip club up for grabs for £250,000

The former strip club, off Union Street, comes with custom-built stages and a sexual entertainment venue licence.

By Liza Hamilton
Inside former strip club Number 7, now up for sale. Image: Colliers
A former strip club in the heart of Aberdeen is up for sale, complete with a sexual entertainment venue licence.

The substantial licensed public house, located south of Union Street, previously traded as The Office Bar and Kitchen and Number 7.

It functioned as a food and sports bar downstairs, with an “exotic girls” and pole dancing club upstairs.

Former Number 7 strip club for sale

Aberdeen City Council approved a sexual entertainment venue licence (SEV) for the premises in July 2022.

This allows for full nudity and activities such as “lap dancing, pole dancing, exotic dancing, strip tease, stage performance and similar adult and sexual entertainment”.

There is a limit of six such licences permitted for Aberdeen city centre.

The fitted licensed premises at 7 Crown Street is laid out to trade over two floors. Image: Colliers

It is understood a tenant had signed a lease with Punch Pubs to take over the venue, but failed to open for business.

Now the pub landlord is looking to offload the property for offers in the region of £250,000 plus VAT.

Colliers agent Paul Shiells, who is handling the sale, described the venue as a large space with lots of potential.

Inside former strip club Number 7. Image: Colliers

He said: “It is centrally located just south of Union Street on the corner of Crown Street and Windmill Brae.

“There has already been some interest from potential buyers, including sexual entertainment operators in the city.

“Aberdeen has a propensity to like strip clubs and this one is ready to go.

“It’s a good deal for a large chunk of central city space in Aberdeen.”

Capacity for 539 people

The property comes with a premises licence from Aberdeen City Licensing board allowing for a capacity of 539 people.

“You could potentially run two businesses here – using the ground floor which was once a bar and restaurant,” said Mr Shiells.

“Or, if you want to be a bit more involved, you could operate a sexual entertainment venue on the first floor.

“There are one or two stages that people used to danced on which could be used if someone is interested in revitalising the strip club.”

