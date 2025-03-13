Former Aberdeen strip club up for grabs for £250,000

A former strip club in the heart of Aberdeen is up for sale, complete with a sexual entertainment venue licence.

The substantial licensed public house, located south of Union Street, previously traded as The Office Bar and Kitchen and Number 7.

It functioned as a food and sports bar downstairs, with an “exotic girls” and pole dancing club upstairs.

Aberdeen City Council approved a sexual entertainment venue licence (SEV) for the premises in July 2022.

This allows for full nudity and activities such as “lap dancing, pole dancing, exotic dancing, strip tease, stage performance and similar adult and sexual entertainment”.

There is a limit of six such licences permitted for Aberdeen city centre.

It is understood a tenant had signed a lease with Punch Pubs to take over the venue, but failed to open for business.

Now the pub landlord is looking to offload the property for offers in the region of £250,000 plus VAT.

Colliers agent Paul Shiells, who is handling the sale, described the venue as a large space with lots of potential.

He said: “It is centrally located just south of Union Street on the corner of Crown Street and Windmill Brae.

“There has already been some interest from potential buyers, including sexual entertainment operators in the city.

“Aberdeen has a propensity to like strip clubs and this one is ready to go.

“It’s a good deal for a large chunk of central city space in Aberdeen.”

Capacity for 539 people

The property comes with a premises licence from Aberdeen City Licensing board allowing for a capacity of 539 people.

“You could potentially run two businesses here – using the ground floor which was once a bar and restaurant,” said Mr Shiells.

“Or, if you want to be a bit more involved, you could operate a sexual entertainment venue on the first floor.

“There are one or two stages that people used to danced on which could be used if someone is interested in revitalising the strip club.”