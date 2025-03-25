Jimmy Badgers: How cocktails and cuisine are helping Johnny Foxes’ little brother become a big name

As it closes in on its third birthday, Jimmy Badgers is well on the way to stepping out of the shadow of its big brother.

The latest venture from Johnny Foxes owner Don Lawson, it certainly had a lot to live up to.

But even though the cocktail bar is only just around the corner from Foxes – an Inverness institution – it has been able to successfully carve out its own niche.

It opened its doors in May 2022, but the idea had been bubbling away in the background for some time.

When it finally started to materialise, general manager Ruairidh Ross was the one trusted with making a success of it.

The 35-year-old had a long association with Foxes, working in a number of different roles on his way up the ladder across a decade with the business.

He even helped build the adjacent The Den nightclub during his time as an apprentice joiner.

But this was a new type of pressure. Reflecting on that three-year journey, he’s really pleased with how it’s all turned out.

“It’s honestly been amazing,” Ruairidh said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, but we knew we’d never get here without that.”

Food sales helping to fuel Jimmy Badgers’ success

The bar’s decor has a 1920s prohibition era theme. It’s a nod to its early days, when everyone was still getting to grips with post-pandemic life.

Creating the right atmosphere has always been a key consideration.

But trying to create the right, relaxed vibe can actually sometimes be a stressful experience.

At Jimmy Badgers, the details are important.

Every aspect of what the venue does, from the lighting to the playlist to the menu is scrutinised to make sure they’re getting it right.

Cocktails and a high-class environment to come for a drink was always a target. But the food side of the business has been booming.

It’s been a similar story for Johnny Foxes – which has always had a reputation as a late-night venue – but was shifting around 3,000 meals a week last summer.

Jimmy Badgers’ menu has expanded in response to its own growth, with the bar now selling twice as many meals as it was a year ago.

Ruairidh said: “We’re still selling more drink than food but it is catching up – massively.

“The food side has been very successful, especially in the last year. And hopefully the next year will be even better.”

The challenges of Highland hospitality

Of course, it can’t always be sunshine and rainbows.

Like every hospitality business in the north, there have been some almighty challenges.

Maintaining staff quality in a small city like Inverness requires constant effort. Chefs are in huge demand. The number of mixologists available to work has dwindled considerably over the past decade.

Trying to keep cocktail prices low is a continuing challenge given the rising cost of ingredients.

And strategies to keep customers coming through the door on midweek winter nights requires considerably more thought than across the summer peak, when you’re far more likely to see the place packed.

Fortunately, the good bits always seem to outweigh the bad.

Ruairidh said: “Developing our bar’s style, that was the bit I really loved.

“Seeing the business grow and getting the chance to change something for the better, that’s what I’ve always really liked about the job.”