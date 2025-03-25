Jimmy Badgers: How cocktails and cuisine are helping Johnny Foxes’ little brother become a big name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Badgers: How cocktails and cuisine are helping Johnny Foxes’ little brother become a big name

The Inverness bar has doubled the number of meals it has sold in the last year.

Jimmy Badgers general manager Ruairidh Ross has been with the business since its inception. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

As it closes in on its third birthday, Jimmy Badgers is well on the way to stepping out of the shadow of its big brother.

The latest venture from Johnny Foxes owner Don Lawson, it certainly had a lot to live up to.

But even though the cocktail bar is only just around the corner from Foxes – an Inverness institution – it has been able to successfully carve out its own niche.

It opened its doors in May 2022, but the idea had been bubbling away in the background for some time.

The bar is on Church Street, occupying a unit previously used by The Ivy and The Joy of Taste. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

When it finally started to materialise, general manager Ruairidh Ross was the one trusted with making a success of it.

The 35-year-old had a long association with Foxes, working in a number of different roles on his way up the ladder across a decade with the business.

He even helped build the adjacent The Den nightclub during his time as an apprentice joiner.

But this was a new type of pressure. Reflecting on that three-year journey, he’s really pleased with how it’s all turned out.

“It’s honestly been amazing,” Ruairidh said. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, but we knew we’d never get here without that.”

Food sales helping to fuel Jimmy Badgers’ success

The bar’s decor has a 1920s prohibition era theme. It’s a nod to its early days, when everyone was still getting to grips with post-pandemic life.

Creating the right atmosphere has always been a key consideration.

But trying to create the right, relaxed vibe can actually sometimes be a stressful experience.

At Jimmy Badgers, the details are important.

Every aspect of what the venue does, from the lighting to the playlist to the menu is scrutinised to make sure they’re getting it right.

The bar has seen plenty of positive development since it opened in 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Cocktails and a high-class environment to come for a drink was always a target. But the food side of the business has been booming.

It’s been a similar story for Johnny Foxes – which has always had a reputation as a late-night venue – but was shifting around 3,000 meals a week last summer. 

Jimmy Badgers’ menu has expanded in response to its own growth, with the bar now selling twice as many meals as it was a year ago.

Ruairidh said: “We’re still selling more drink than food but it is catching up – massively.

“The food side has been very successful, especially in the last year. And hopefully the next year will be even better.”

The challenges of Highland hospitality

Of course, it can’t always be sunshine and rainbows.

Like every hospitality business in the north, there have been some almighty challenges.

Maintaining staff quality in a small city like Inverness requires constant effort. Chefs are in huge demand. The number of mixologists available to work has dwindled considerably over the past decade.

Trying to keep cocktail prices low is a continuing challenge given the rising cost of ingredients.

The Jimmy Badgers throne has become a popular Instagram-worthy spot. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

And strategies to keep customers coming through the door on midweek winter nights requires considerably more thought than across the summer peak, when you’re far more likely to see the place packed.

Fortunately, the good bits always seem to outweigh the bad.

Ruairidh said: “Developing our bar’s style, that was the bit I really loved.

“Seeing the business grow and getting the chance to change something for the better, that’s what I’ve always really liked about the job.”

