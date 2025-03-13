Offshore industry legend Sir Ian Wood gets top honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offshore industry legend Sir Ian Wood gets top honour

The north-east billionaire was celebrated for his commitment to innovation, philanthropy, and the advancement of Scotland’s energy sector,

By Liza Hamilton
Sir Ian Wood was presented the award by Piper Alpha survivor Steve Rae. Image: Mearns & Gill
Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Sir Ian Wood has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the offshore energy industry.

He was awarded the 2025 Significant Contribution Award at the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs), held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

A key figure in the North Sea oil and gas industry, Sir Ian is best known for his transformative work with Wood Group, which he led for more than four decades.

The 82-year-old Aberdonian transformed the company from a modest operation serving the local market to a global leader with operations in over 50 countries.

Great Scottish business success story

Appointed chief executive of John Wood Group in 1970, he played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s remarkable growth.

Under his leadership, the service company for oil, gas and power industries grew to employ 42,000 people worldwide, with annual sales of US$7bn.

As a result, Sir Ian became one of the wealthiest individuals in the country, with an estimated net worth of £1.7 billion as of 2020.

Sir Ian and Lady Helen Wood donated £10 million to the NHS to construct a multi-storey car park at the Forresterhill health care campus in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson

Reflecting on Sir Ian’s legacy, Steve Rae—last year’s recipient of the Significant Contribution Award and a survivor of the Piper Alpha disaster—introduced the 2025 winner.

He said: “This is truly one of the greatest Scottish business success stories, unlikely to ever be emulated.

“Throughout his tenure at that great company, our winner actively advocated for Scottish engineering expertise to the global market.

“Many north-east companies have benefited directly from his approach.”

Top honour for Sir Ian Wood

Mr Rae, who is well acquainted with the challenges of the offshore sector, praised Sir Ian for his visionary leadership and for shaping the global landscape of the oil and gas industry.

He added: “In the past decade he established Opportunity North East, a private sector-led, not-for-profit organisation, that drives diversification of our local economy to capitalise on commercial opportunities in the food and drink, life sciences, tourism and digital tech sectors.

“As well as ONE, our winner also chairs ETZ Ltd, established in 2021 to ensure that this region best utilises its global expertise in oil and gas and capitalises on the vast opportunities afforded by offshore wind, green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.”

Meanwhile, he pointed to Sir Ian’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, having established The Wood Foundation in 2007, now regarded as one of Scotland’s most impactful charities.

Graham Dallas, chair of the Offshore Achievement Awards. Image: Mearns & Gill.

The OAA ceremony, held annually,  was hosted by BBC presenter and civil engineer Ayo Sokale.

The black-tie ceremony brought together over 400 guests from across the energy sector.

Although Sir Ian was unable to attend the event in person, he filmed a short acceptance speech that was aired during the ceremony.

Here are the winners of the 2025 Offshore Achievement Awards:

Emerging Technology Award: Puls8
Field Proven Technology Award: TechnipFMC
Industry Expert Award: Professor Jon Gluyas, The National Geothermal Centre
Inclusivity Champion Award: Stork
Sustainability Project Award: Asco
Offshore Workplace of Choice: Serica – Bruce Platform
Skills Development Award: Stats Group
Industry Transferer/Returner Award: Laura Beaton, Wood
Collaboration Award: Wood
Young Professional Award: Stuart Hamilton, Fugro
Significant Contribution Judges Award: Sir Ian Wood

Additionally, several individuals and organizations were highly commended for their exceptional contributions:

Emerging Technology Award: Cavitas Energy
Inclusivity Champion Award: Weatherford
Skills Development Award: Aberdeenshire Council Foundation Apprenticeships
Young Professional Award: Nandini Nagra, BP

 

Conversation