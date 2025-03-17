How bone snap led to Aberdeen energy worker’s big career break

When Aberdeen’s Emma Ross broke her leg in 2017, it wasn’t just a setback – it was a sign.

After years of balancing a high-pressure career in the oil and gas sector with an active social and sporting life, that break set her on a brand new path.

The injury, which forced her to slow down, sparked a personal exploration into therapies that could help during recovery.

Now Emma is co-director of Urban Wellness Health & Float at Balgownie Drive in Bridge of Don.

She answered our questions on her biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Urban Wellness Health & Float?

I was a busy professional working in oil and gas and trying to keep my sports and social life going at the same pace. Then I broke my leg, which I think was my body deciding to slow me down.

The break forced me to explore ways to keep myself fit and healthy that reduced injuries and stress.

My mum, sister, and several friends are all in healthcare. I saw a gap in Aberdeen for a comprehensive wellness hub that combined multiple therapies under one roof.

The whole family bought into my vision, or maybe they were just fed up with my constant sports injuries

I realised that many people would be going through the same as me and didn’t know how to start their recovery or self-care journey. Urban Wellness Health & Float was the answer.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’ve supported each other as a family. Collectively, we wanted to create a one stop wellness destination and bring new options to Aberdeen.

The best part of running Urban Wellness Health & Float is seeing people leave our centre feeling better than when they walked in.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has provided great HR support, networking opportunities, and advice on managing, growing and navigating our small business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Build a business that solves a problem, and success will follow.”

What is your biggest mistake?

In the beginning, we tried to offer everything. However, we soon realised that success comes from doing what you do best. Find your niche and focus on quality over quantity.

We learned the importance of building relationships with our customers, listening to their feedback, and adapting what we do to meet their needs.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m still blown away when I hear customers say they are pain free or that a treatment has changed their life. It makes me proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

Whilst Bowen therapy, floatation sessions and hot yoga are our main services, we’ve recently introduced Red Light Therapy, specialist lymphatics sessions and SME/corporate wellbeing workshops.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’ve just started expanding our online services, bringing movement and mobility sessions to people who can’t visit us at the hub.

With my experience in sport, and hopefully with some good weather just around the corner, we’re getting ready for the golf season by introducing specialist golfer maintenance packages, too.