How bone snap led to Aberdeen energy worker’s big career break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

How bone snap led to Aberdeen energy worker’s big career break

Emma Ross ditched her job in oil and gas to set up a wellness hub at Bridge of Don.

By Liza Hamilton
Emma Ross, co-owner and director of Urban Wellness Health & Float.
Emma Ross, co-owner and director of Urban Wellness Health & Float.

When Aberdeen’s Emma Ross broke her leg in 2017, it wasn’t just a setback – it was a sign.

After years of balancing a high-pressure career in the oil and gas sector with an active social and sporting life, that break set her on a brand new path.

The injury, which forced her to slow down, sparked a personal exploration into therapies that could help during recovery.

Now Emma is co-director of Urban Wellness Health & Float at Balgownie Drive in Bridge of Don.

She answered our questions on her biggest mistakes, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Urban Wellness Health & Float?

I was a busy professional working in oil and gas and trying to keep my sports and social life going at the same pace. Then I broke my leg, which I think was my body deciding to slow me down.

The break forced me to explore ways to keep myself fit and healthy that reduced injuries and stress.

My mum, sister, and several friends are all in healthcare. I saw a gap in Aberdeen for a comprehensive wellness hub that combined multiple therapies under one roof.

Emma Ross says the business now employs four core staff, plus a network of therapists and practitioners.

The whole family bought into my vision, or maybe they were just fed up with my constant sports injuries

I realised that many people would be going through the same as me and didn’t know how to start their recovery or self-care journey. Urban Wellness Health & Float was the answer.

How did you get to where you are today?

We’ve supported each other as a family. Collectively, we wanted to create a one stop wellness destination and bring new options to Aberdeen.

The best part of running Urban Wellness Health & Float is seeing people leave our centre feeling better than when they walked in.

Who helped you?

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has provided great HR support, networking opportunities, and advice on managing, growing and navigating our small business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

“Build a business that solves a problem, and success will follow.”

What is your biggest mistake?

In the beginning, we tried to offer everything. However, we soon realised that success comes from doing what you do best. Find your niche and focus on quality over quantity.

We learned the importance of building relationships with our customers, listening to their feedback, and adapting what we do to meet their needs.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m still blown away when I hear customers say they are pain free or that a treatment has changed their life. It makes me proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

Shona Duthie with co-owners of Urban Wellness Health & Float hub Emma and Fiona Ross. Image:Paul Glendell

Whilst Bowen therapy, floatation sessions and hot yoga are our main services, we’ve recently introduced Red Light Therapy, specialist lymphatics sessions and SME/corporate wellbeing workshops.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’ve just started expanding our online services, bringing movement and mobility sessions to people who can’t visit us at the hub.

With my experience in sport, and hopefully with some good weather just around the corner, we’re getting ready for the golf season by introducing specialist golfer maintenance packages, too.

Conversation