I tried the £8.50 potato sourdough loaf from Farine in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

I tried the £8.50 potato sourdough loaf from Farine in Fort William

The artisan bread is on sale in Fort William's newest artisan bakery.

By Louise Glen
Farine Fort William loaf
Baked goods at Farine in Fort William. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

In these times of financial hardship for many, forking out £8.50 for a loaf of bread might seem beyond reach.

But we wanted to try the special potato sourdough from Farine on Fort William’s High Street to see if it was worth the hype.

Needless to say, this is more than just an £8.50 loaf; this is artisan bread—this is a way of life.

Farine follows a great tradition of foodie places in Fort William

Farine Fort William loaf
The £8.50 loaf from Farine in Fort William. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

I think it is fair to say that Farine follows in the great tradition of Fort William shops that bring a cosmopolitan touch to the High Street.

When the shop first opened in early March, I caught up with the owners.

Baker Coalin Finn and his business partner, Kristina Paritskaya, have brought to Fort William their experience of fine dining from across the UK and beyond.

The pair worked at Inverlochy Castle and Claridge’s in London.

Stepping inside is like entering a boulangerie in Paris.

On one side, freshly baked breads; at the back, fridges stocked with meats, cheeses, and jams.

Farine only uses high-quality ingredients

In a display unit next to the counter, there are croissants, biscuits, cakes, muffins, tarts, cheesecakes, macarons, and more.

There are also soups, toasties, and crêpes on offer.

Farine Fort William baked goods.
The cake counter at Farine in Fort William. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

You can sit in and enjoy great coffee and tea, as well as soft drinks. But since it was a nice day, many people were sitting outside, enjoying food from Farine.

The first thing to note is that Farine only uses high-quality ingredients, many of which are locally sourced and organic.

I chose the potato sourdough.

When I cut the bread at home, I could tell it was something special. It wasn’t fragile or light—this was a substantial slice.

Was Farine’s bread worth £8.50?

And, of course, there’s the complex science of sourdough—which, in layman’s terms, is good for your gut.

But is it worth £8.50?

I would say “yes”. This loaf could last two people a week.

I kinda wish I had bought the baguette too—it looked superb.

Have you tried Farine? Let us know what you think.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox and join in the conversation on Facebook. 

Conversation