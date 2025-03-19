I tried the £8.50 potato sourdough loaf from Farine in Fort William

In these times of financial hardship for many, forking out £8.50 for a loaf of bread might seem beyond reach.

But we wanted to try the special potato sourdough from Farine on Fort William’s High Street to see if it was worth the hype.

Needless to say, this is more than just an £8.50 loaf; this is artisan bread—this is a way of life.

Farine follows a great tradition of foodie places in Fort William

I think it is fair to say that Farine follows in the great tradition of Fort William shops that bring a cosmopolitan touch to the High Street.

When the shop first opened in early March, I caught up with the owners.

Baker Coalin Finn and his business partner, Kristina Paritskaya, have brought to Fort William their experience of fine dining from across the UK and beyond.

The pair worked at Inverlochy Castle and Claridge’s in London.

Stepping inside is like entering a boulangerie in Paris.

On one side, freshly baked breads; at the back, fridges stocked with meats, cheeses, and jams.

Farine only uses high-quality ingredients

In a display unit next to the counter, there are croissants, biscuits, cakes, muffins, tarts, cheesecakes, macarons, and more.

There are also soups, toasties, and crêpes on offer.

You can sit in and enjoy great coffee and tea, as well as soft drinks. But since it was a nice day, many people were sitting outside, enjoying food from Farine.

The first thing to note is that Farine only uses high-quality ingredients, many of which are locally sourced and organic.

I chose the potato sourdough.

When I cut the bread at home, I could tell it was something special. It wasn’t fragile or light—this was a substantial slice.

Was Farine’s bread worth £8.50?

And, of course, there’s the complex science of sourdough—which, in layman’s terms, is good for your gut.

But is it worth £8.50?

I would say “yes”. This loaf could last two people a week.

I kinda wish I had bought the baguette too—it looked superb.

Have you tried Farine? Let us know what you think.

