Energy firm creates 30 Aberdeen jobs after £3m contract wins

An Inverness energy firm has won £3 million worth of contracts since opening its new Aberdeen division four months ago.

The move has seen Aurora Energy Services create more than 30 jobs so far with the figure set to keep rising.

Its new integrated services division, focuses on engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation, construction and decommissioning activities.

Tom Smith, Aurora Energy Services chief operating officer, has described the new offering as “surpassed expectations”.

Versatility of offering

The division, based in Dyce, is headed up by brothers and experienced project managers Josh and Kane Winton.

Aurora said its specialist team is capitalising on transferable skills and technologies traditionally used in the oil and gas sector – particularly digital laser scanning – to win significant renewable energy projects.

Kane said: “Project awards for laser scanning and EPC services across hydropower, wind power, alternative energy storage and oil & gas and decommissioning, underline the versatility of our offering and show a real appetite for our in-house capabilities and a leaner approach with a more competitive cost base.

“We had a busy close to 2024 with over 60 people on-site delivering construction and laser scanning services which has continued into Q1.

“Our onshore team continues to grow with recent key hires including Chris Garden and Richard Anderson, both highly skilled and experienced professionals, who will ensure we continue to scale our business whilst maintaining our focus on delivery.”

Aurora Energy integrated services job boost

Aurora predicted at the launch of the new division it would recruit 30 additional engineers in the first six months of operation but it is set to surpass that number by the end of Q1 2025.

Tom said: “The take up by existing and new clients of our integrated services offering has surpassed expectations and underlines the high level of demand for cost-effective full lifecycle services in the energy sector.”

Aurora will provide design, procurement, engineering, fabrication and installation services for a major Scottish hydroelectric power station, a groundbreaking thermal energy storage project, and have been commissioned by a major windfarm operator to survey multiple turbines located across the UK.

The Inverness-headquartered company are providing laser scanning, procurement, fabrication and construction services for more than 2000m of pipework and supporting equipment to a hydroelectric power station in Scotland.

Aurora also completed a digital scanning survey of a dive support vessel while it was en route from Malta to Trinidad, and the company believes this niche service will gain traction with vessel owners operating out of Aberdeen.

Aurora Energy Services investment

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition and now employs more than 275 people.

The firm has invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

It has also renamed the building, which is home to its integrated services division, Aurora House.

Aurora is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

It has a large training and competency academy in the capital of the Highlands and also has its own in-house design and fabrication facility at Huntly.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.