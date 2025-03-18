Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new head of office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new head of office

The company has more than 250 staff in the Granite City.

By Alex Banks
Derek Mair has been appointed as head of the Aberdeen office. Image: Bold Street Media
Aberdeen accounting firm AAB will appoint Derek Mair as its new head of office.

He will replace Graeme Allan on April 1 as he transitions into a new non-executive director role.

Mr Mair has worked at the company for 39 years and specialises in audit, assurance and advisory services for businesses.

The firm employs more than 1,000 staff across its 14 offices, with the Granite City home to more than 250.

Mentoring the next generation

Mr Mair joined AAB in 1996 and has since played a “significant role” in its north-east growth.

The accounting firm said he is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of professionals.

And in his new role he will continue advising his audit clients while also working closely with AAB’s heads of offices across the country.

Mr Mair said: “Our team in Aberdeen continues to grow from strength to strength.

Derek Mair will replace Graeme Allan. Image: Bold Street Media

“Helping clients achieve their personal and business ambitions with a diverse range of expertise under one roof.

“I am honoured to step into this role and look forward to guiding our team through AAB’s next phase of growth, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation while delivering tailored solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

AAB said the appointment reinforces its commitment to “strengthening its regional hubs, supporting its people, and delivering exceptional service to clients”.

New AAB head of office as Graeme Allan takes new challenge

Graeme Allan has been at AAB for more than 18 years. He will remain on the AAB group board of directors despite leaving his position.

He has spent the past decade as chief executive before becoming group executive director and head of office in Aberdeen.

Graeme said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at AAB, a testament to our talented team and their unwavering commitment to our clients.

“Aberdeen is where our journey began, and it remains a vital part of our future.

“Appointing Derek as head of office strengthens our focus on supporting our people and expanding our capabilities in the region.

“With his leadership, we will continue to build on our success, drive forward our ambitions, and help our clients achieve their goals.”

This leadership transition reflects AAB’s ongoing investment in its people, clients, and strategic growth, ensuring the firm continues to evolve and lead in a dynamic business landscape.

