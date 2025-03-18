Fast-growing Aberdeen firm AAB unveils new head of office

Aberdeen accounting firm AAB will appoint Derek Mair as its new head of office.

He will replace Graeme Allan on April 1 as he transitions into a new non-executive director role.

Mr Mair has worked at the company for 39 years and specialises in audit, assurance and advisory services for businesses.

The firm employs more than 1,000 staff across its 14 offices, with the Granite City home to more than 250.

Mentoring the next generation

Mr Mair joined AAB in 1996 and has since played a “significant role” in its north-east growth.

The accounting firm said he is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of professionals.

And in his new role he will continue advising his audit clients while also working closely with AAB’s heads of offices across the country.

Mr Mair said: “Our team in Aberdeen continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Helping clients achieve their personal and business ambitions with a diverse range of expertise under one roof.

“I am honoured to step into this role and look forward to guiding our team through AAB’s next phase of growth, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation while delivering tailored solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

AAB said the appointment reinforces its commitment to “strengthening its regional hubs, supporting its people, and delivering exceptional service to clients”.

New AAB head of office as Graeme Allan takes new challenge

Graeme Allan has been at AAB for more than 18 years. He will remain on the AAB group board of directors despite leaving his position.

He has spent the past decade as chief executive before becoming group executive director and head of office in Aberdeen.

Graeme said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at AAB, a testament to our talented team and their unwavering commitment to our clients.

“Aberdeen is where our journey began, and it remains a vital part of our future.

“Appointing Derek as head of office strengthens our focus on supporting our people and expanding our capabilities in the region.

“With his leadership, we will continue to build on our success, drive forward our ambitions, and help our clients achieve their goals.”

This leadership transition reflects AAB’s ongoing investment in its people, clients, and strategic growth, ensuring the firm continues to evolve and lead in a dynamic business landscape.