Eastgate food court looks set for major revamp with street food and bar focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Eastgate food court looks set for major revamp with street food and bar focus

A job advert for a general manager of the food court from Cru Hospitality has hinted at what we can expect to see there.

By Stuart Findlay
How the Eastgate's food court looks as it awaits new tenants. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How the Eastgate's food court looks as it awaits new tenants. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Eastgate Shopping Centre appears to have bounced back with a new operator for its troubled food court.

Well-known Highland hospitality firm Cru has placed an advert for a general manager to run a revamped space focused on street food.

The centre was left without a food court after Loch & Larder vacated the area last month, less than two years after a £2m renovation of the space.

Critics of the business said the writing had been on the wall for a while, with the restaurants often looking quiet.

Ness n Korma was one of the food outlets at the Eastgate Centre in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

That provided a sharp contrast to the Victorian Market’s food hall, which has been a huge success since it reopened.

Cru will be hoping to make a fresh start with the food court, which was regularly packed out back in the pre-Covid days.

The advert mentions a bar offering, something we’ve not been accustomed to seeing in the Eastgate.

What does the advert say?

Cru’s advert states: “We’re on the lookout for a general manager to take the reins and make this place the go-to food spot in Inverness.

“You’ll be running the show, making sure our guests get the best possible experience and our food and drink offering is always top-notch.

“This is a hospitality role with mostly 9-5 hours, with the occasional evening thrown in to keep things interesting – offering a great work-life balance while keeping the excitement alive.”

The salary is listed as being up to £34,000, with the opportunity to earn bonuses too.

Who are Cru Hospitality?

Cru Hospitality is part of Cru Holdings, which was founded in 2009 by businessman Scott Murray.

It has grown to include a number of successful hospitality venues in Inverness and Nairn, including Prime Steak and Seafood, Scotch and Rye, The White House and the Classroom.

That experience of local success will be encouraging for the Eastgate’s owners, who will be hoping to bounce back after the disappointing performance of Loch and Larder.

Prime is a popular Inverness restaurant. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Instead of fast food, it was five restaurants focused on home-grown fare.

It included a traditional Scottish restaurant from former MasterChef: The Professionals champion Gary Maclean.

The other four were pizza restaurant Inver Mercato, Indian restaurant Ness n Korma, chicken outlet Cluck and and dessert place Sweet Ness.

But it didn’t take long before people were regularly noticing that it was not busy and had not taken off like its creators had hoped.

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

Conversation