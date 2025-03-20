Moray caravan park which spans 36 acres on sale for £5.5 million

A Moray campsite and caravan park has made its way onto the market with a price of £5.5 million.

Riverview Country Park in Forres can be found in the latest Highland and Moray commercial property listings.

Elsewhere, Nairn and Skye guest houses are also among the highlights.

Every week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Riverview Country Park, Forres

We start in Moray where a campsite, caravan and lodge park is up for grabs with a price tag of £5.5m.

Riverview Country Park in Forres is being marketed by Christie and Co as a “profitable holiday and residential lodge park”.

The park was originally developed from a military airbase in the 1960s. It sits on a plot of around 36 acres.

It also has planning for 233 pitches, which consists of 137 residential homes, 76 holiday statics and 20 tourers.

Christie and Co said: “Riverview Country Park represents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a large residential and holiday park.

“With major development opportunities and riverside plots that will provide additional revenue and profit.

“There is a small secret beach located on the banks of the River Findhorn accessed through the park, and the larger Findhorn beach is only a short drive away.”

There is also a small clubhouse on-site that residents can use for social gatherings and activities.

Cawdor House, Nairn

Cawdor House in Nairn has been brought to the market for £1.05m.

Also marketed by Christie and Co, the property was originally the first purpose-built Manse for the Free Church in Scotland.

Cawdor House has since operated for many years as a hotel and guest house. In the past 15 years the guest house has seen extensive renovation.

The five room property also features three separate living areas which have been retained for private use by the current owners.

Christie and Co said: “Each room is individually designed and there is a classic residents’ lounge.

“Cawdor House is located in the town centre in a quiet street within easy walking distance of the beach and local shops.”

Dalriada Guest House, Skye

Finally, a trip to the Isle of Skye and Portree where ASG Commercial is in charge of the listing, Dalriada Guest House.

The property is on the market for £574,000 and is on the markets as the owners look to retire after six years at the helm.

The seven-bedroom guest house was built in the 1990s and the owners currently let out up to five to visitors.

ASG Commercial said: “This high-quality property boasts exquisite furnishings and breathtaking views of the Cuillins.

“This charming, well-kept property provides incredibly comfortable lodging, offers exceptional fixtures and fittings that combine to produce a top-notch business enterprise.

“It presents the opportunity to manage a successful business in a stunning part of the world.

“Dalriada Guest House is an excellent choice for a home and lifestyle business. It is being sold as a ‘turnkey’ operation.

“This profitable business opportunity is extremely sustainable due to the steady flow of visitors enjoyed on the Island.”