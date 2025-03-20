Moray caravan park which spans 36 acres on sale for £5.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray caravan park which spans 36 acres on sale for £5.5 million

Meanwhile, a Nairn and Skye guest houses also feature in the latest commercial property highlights.

By Alex Banks
Riverview Country Park is for sale. Image: Christie and Co
A Moray campsite and caravan park has made its way onto the market with a price of £5.5 million.

Riverview Country Park in Forres can be found in the latest Highland and Moray commercial property listings.

Elsewhere, Nairn and Skye guest houses are also among the highlights.

Every week, we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Riverview Country Park, Forres

We start in Moray where a campsite, caravan and lodge park is up for grabs with a price tag of £5.5m.

Riverview Country Park in Forres is being marketed by Christie and Co as a “profitable holiday and residential lodge park”.

The park was originally developed from a military airbase in the 1960s. It sits on a plot of around 36 acres.

It also has planning for 233 pitches, which consists of 137 residential homes, 76 holiday statics and 20 tourers.

The campsite spans across 36 acres. Image: Christie and Co

Christie and Co said: “Riverview Country Park represents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a large residential and holiday park.

“With major development opportunities and riverside plots that will provide additional revenue and profit.

“There is a small secret beach located on the banks of the River Findhorn accessed through the park, and the larger Findhorn beach is only a short drive away.”

There is also a small clubhouse on-site that residents can use for social gatherings and activities.

Cawdor House, Nairn

Cawdor House in Nairn has been brought to the market for £1.05m.

Also marketed by Christie and Co, the property was originally the first purpose-built Manse for the Free Church in Scotland.

Cawdor House has since operated for many years as a hotel and guest house. In the past 15 years the guest house has seen extensive renovation.

Cawdor House in Nairn could be yours for £1.05m. Image: Christie and Co

The five room property also features three separate living areas which have been retained for private use by the current owners.

Christie and Co said: “Each room is individually designed and there is a classic residents’ lounge.

“Cawdor House is located in the town centre in a quiet street within easy walking distance of the beach and local shops.”

Dalriada Guest House, Skye

Finally, a trip to the Isle of Skye and Portree where ASG Commercial is in charge of the listing, Dalriada Guest House.

The property is on the market for £574,000 and is on the markets as the owners look to retire after six years at the helm.

The seven-bedroom guest house was built in the 1990s and the owners currently let out up to five to visitors.

ASG Commercial said: “This high-quality property boasts exquisite furnishings and breathtaking views of the Cuillins.

Dalriada Guest House in Skye offers up to seven rooms. Image: ASG Commercial

“This charming, well-kept property provides incredibly comfortable lodging, offers exceptional fixtures and fittings that combine to produce a top-notch business enterprise.

“It presents the opportunity to manage a successful business in a stunning part of the world.

“Dalriada Guest House is an excellent choice for a home and lifestyle business. It is being sold as a ‘turnkey’ operation.

“This profitable business opportunity is extremely sustainable due to the steady flow of visitors enjoyed on the Island.”

