First-time business owner opens up on life on Elgin’s South Street and her renovation plans

Last year, Beth MacDonald become the owner of an Elgin wool shop and renamed it 24 Yarns.

24 Yarns owner Beth MacDonald pictured inside her shop. Image: Jasperimage
24 Yarns owner Beth MacDonald pictured inside her shop. Image: Jasperimage
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For Beth MacDonald, becoming an Elgin business owner was never something she planned.

She has always had a passion for all types of crafts.

However, when she spotted Val McRitchie had put up Linda’s Wools and Needlecraft for sale, she saw it as an opportunity to take the plunge.

Val was retiring after 19 years of running the well-established South Street shop.

Beth MacDonald pictured. Image:Jasperimage

Last year, Beth took over the reins and renamed the shop 24 Yarns.

The first seven months have been a whirlwind for the first-time business owner.

Now she has spoken to the Press and Journal about her wool shop and makeover plans.

Inside 24 Yarns. Image: Jasperimage
The array of items on sale. Image:Jasperimage

Beth said: “I have a biology degree, so it was something completely different.

“This is my first time as a business owner which has been really enjoyable.

“Having a business was not really something I always wanted to do, and it has just come about.”

‘I’ve always really enjoyed crafts’

She added: “I’ve always really enjoyed crafts and all sorts of crafts.

“I love knitting and sewing as well.

“I came across the business for sale online and popped in to talk to Val, who was selling it — and that’s how it happened.”

“I have enjoyed it and opened up the shop the next day after the previous owner finished.”

Window of the shop. Image: Jasperimage.

Makeover plans revealed

Beth enjoys running the shop. Image: Jasperimage

Beth has revealed she is aiming to give the shop a makeover sometime in the summer.

She explained: “The idea is to refurbish the shop.

“I want to clear out space in the middle of the shop and possibly start running small classes.

“It would bring something different to the shop.”

Life on South Street

Beth hails South Street.- Image: Jasperimage

Beth enjoys being on South Street, known as a haven for independent businesses.

She added: “We have a lot of independent shops on South Street which is great.

“I think where I’m located at the end of South Street is quite busy, with lots of nice independent businesses.

“It helps having other crafty shops like Bee Crafty — it means we can send people to each other to find what they need.”

Inside the shop.  Image: Jasperimage.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old says the shop attracts shoppers locally and from as far away as Northern Ireland.

24 Yarns is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm, at 24 South Street.

