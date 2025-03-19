GB Energy advertises for Aberdeen-based chief executive with £350,000 salary

GB Energy has started a new search for a chief executive to be based at its Aberdeen headquarters.

The job advertisement comes after the new publicly founded company faced recruitment struggles earlier this year.

Dan McGrail was appointed interim chief executive last month.

But the permanent chief executive role has now appeared on Linkedin with a base salary of £350,000 a year.

‘Truly extraordinary opportunity’

GB Energy is working alongside London headquartered global executive search and organisational firm Odgers Berndston to find the right candidate.

The job description states the appointment will start in Autumn this year, taking over from Mr McGrail who was hired on an initial six-month contract.

Aberdeen will be the location with “expectation for the Chief Executive is to attend

the office or non-home-based location for at least 60% of the time.”

The job advert states: “We are delighted to be working with Great British Energy to appoint their permanent Chief Executive.

“This is a truly extraordinary opportunity to lead a pioneering new publicly owned company that will sit at the very heart of the UK’s clean energy transformation.

“As CEO, you will be responsible for shaping and delivering the strategy that will turn this vision into reality.”

Closing date for applications is April 20 with interviews to be held in early June.

GB Energy jobs boost

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier has previously said the publicly owned company could create 200-300 jobs in Aberdeen after the Granite City was chosen as its headquarters location.

It started advertising roles based in the city, including Energy Project Development Lead and a Engagement Lead, in August last year.

GB Energy will be focused on clean energy will invest more than £8 billion over the next five years.

Speaking ahead of attending GB Energy’s first ever board meeting in Aberdeen earlier this week , Mr Maier, former chief executive of Siemens UK, pledged to create “something special for the years ahead” in the north-east.

But the firm’s chairman has come under fire in recent weeks for admitting it could take 20 years to deliver on a pledge to deliver 1,000 jobs at the new HQ.

Questions have also been raised over how the firm will operate and how soon it can drive down household bills – a key promise of the Labour government.