cHeRries Awards 2025: Our finalists revealed

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2025, held in association with Mattioli Woods.
A total of 32 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.
The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.
This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 12, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.
cHeRries 2025 judging process
Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.
Steven McKay, Mattioli Woods, senior employee benefits consultant, said: “Working for the title sponsor Mattioli Woods has enabled me to be part of the judging process at the cHeRries Awards – something I have thoroughly enjoyed.
“I’m very impressed not just by the quality of the entries but also the passion demonstrated.
“Everyone is clearly determined to make a difference and should be proud of their achievements.”
cHeRries 2024 categories and finalists
This year, there are 32 individuals and businesses nominated across nine categories.
Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams
- Insights (People Transformation Team)
- Ledingham Chalmers
- Semco Maritime UK
Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork
- Appetite for Business
- Flotation Energy
- Ocean Installer
- Proserv
HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP
- Corinne Kelt – TAQA UK
- Donna Christie – Dana Petroleum
- Fiona Reeks – Unique Group
- Shona Cheyne Can (Offshore) Ltd
HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders
- Debbie Middleton – Unique Group
- Dianne Lavery – ASCO UK Limited
- Kirsty Clark – Worley Services UK
- Lauren Rae – PBS
Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin
- Cornerstone Community Care (Training Academy)
- NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Learning and Leadership Team
- OneSubsea (Supply Chain)
- PBS (Training & Competency Team)
Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald
- Andy Joss – Hunter Adams
- Edward Obi – HR Hub Plus Limited
- Laura Craig – Spirit Energy
Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns
- Bex Hislop – Unique Group
- Emma MacLugash – Proserv Group
- Fiona Lumsden – Blaze Manufacturing Solutions
- Rebecca Cameron – Seaway 7
Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD
- ASCO UK Limited
- nexos (HR Team)
- NHS 24 (Resource & Planning Team)
- wood (Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN)
Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co
- ESS Energy (HR Team)
- Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association
Book your tickets now at www.cherriesawards.co.uk
Conversation