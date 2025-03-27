cHeRries Awards 2025: Our finalists revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2025: Our finalists revealed

A total of 32 individuals and businesses are nominated after a tough judging process.

By Kelly Wilson
The finalists for the 2025 cHeRries Awards have been announced. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2025, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 32 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 12, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2025 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Steven McKay, Mattioli Woods, senior employee benefits consultant, said: “Working for the title sponsor Mattioli Woods has enabled me to be part of the judging process at the cHeRries Awards – something I have thoroughly enjoyed.

“I’m very impressed not just by the quality of the entries but also the passion demonstrated.

“Everyone is clearly determined to make a difference and should be proud of their achievements.”

cHeRries 2024 categories and finalists

This year, there are 32 individuals and businesses nominated across nine categories.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

  • Insights (People Transformation Team)
  • Ledingham Chalmers
  • Semco Maritime UK

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

  • Appetite for Business
  • Flotation Energy
  • Ocean Installer
  • Proserv

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

  • Corinne Kelt – TAQA UK
  • Donna Christie – Dana Petroleum
  • Fiona Reeks – Unique Group
  • Shona Cheyne Can (Offshore) Ltd

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

  • Debbie Middleton – Unique Group
  • Dianne Lavery – ASCO UK Limited
  • Kirsty Clark – Worley Services UK
  • Lauren Rae – PBS

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin

  • Cornerstone Community Care (Training Academy)
  • NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Learning and Leadership Team
  • OneSubsea (Supply Chain)
  • PBS (Training & Competency Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

  • Andy Joss – Hunter Adams
  • Edward Obi – HR Hub Plus Limited
  • Laura Craig – Spirit Energy

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

  • Bex Hislop – Unique Group
  • Emma MacLugash – Proserv Group
  • Fiona Lumsden – Blaze Manufacturing Solutions
  • Rebecca Cameron – Seaway 7

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

  • ASCO UK Limited
  • nexos (HR Team)
  • NHS 24 (Resource & Planning Team)
  • wood (Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN)

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

  • ESS Energy (HR Team)
  • Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association

Book your tickets now at www.cherriesawards.co.uk

Conversation