cHeRries Awards 2025: Our finalists revealed

The Press and Journal is delighted to reveal the finalists in the cHeRries Awards 2025, held in association with Mattioli Woods.

A total of 32 individuals, teams and employers have been selected to go forward to the awards night celebrating successes and examples of excellence in the fields of human resources, recruitment and training in Scotland.

The Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, will be unveiled on the night.

This year’s glittering event will be held at P&J Live, on June 12, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

cHeRries 2025 judging process

Judges this year were faced with some tough decisions when making the all important decision.

Steven McKay, Mattioli Woods, senior employee benefits consultant, said: “Working for the title sponsor Mattioli Woods has enabled me to be part of the judging process at the cHeRries Awards – something I have thoroughly enjoyed.

“I’m very impressed not just by the quality of the entries but also the passion demonstrated.

“Everyone is clearly determined to make a difference and should be proud of their achievements.”

cHeRries 2024 categories and finalists

This year, there are 32 individuals and businesses nominated across nine categories.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Insights (People Transformation Team)

Ledingham Chalmers

Semco Maritime UK

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Appetite for Business

Flotation Energy

Ocean Installer

Proserv

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies LLP

Corinne Kelt – TAQA UK

Donna Christie – Dana Petroleum

Fiona Reeks – Unique Group

Shona Cheyne Can (Offshore) Ltd

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Debbie Middleton – Unique Group

Dianne Lavery – ASCO UK Limited

Kirsty Clark – Worley Services UK

Lauren Rae – PBS

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by RBC Brewin Dolphin

Cornerstone Community Care (Training Academy)

NHS 24 (Organisational Development, Learning and Leadership Team

OneSubsea (Supply Chain)

PBS (Training & Competency Team)

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by W M Donald

Andy Joss – Hunter Adams

Edward Obi – HR Hub Plus Limited

Laura Craig – Spirit Energy

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Bex Hislop – Unique Group

Emma MacLugash – Proserv Group

Fiona Lumsden – Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Rebecca Cameron – Seaway 7

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

ASCO UK Limited

nexos (HR Team)

NHS 24 (Resource & Planning Team)

wood (Early Careers Attraction Network (WECAN)

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

ESS Energy (HR Team)

Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association

