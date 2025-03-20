Life raft firm to add jobs with new Portlethen factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life raft firm to add jobs with new Portlethen factory

The company, which employs 350 staff in the north-east, produces cutting-edge survival equipment.

By Liza Hamilton
Survitec survival craft on the production line at Findon, near Portlethen. Image: Survitec
A major Aberdeen employer that produces cutting-edge inflatable survival equipment, is adding an additional factory.

Survitec manufactures everything from life rafts and jackets to evacuation systems.

The company employs 250 people in Aberdeen city and shire with a further 100 staff in Peterhead.

Survitec is moving into additional premises at Badentoy Avenue in Portlethen this week.

The company will transfer its life raft, life jacket, and immersion suit service station to the new 3,000 square metre site from its facility in Findon, which will continue to operate. It also has premises at Whitemyres Avenue in Aberdeen.

Survitec says the move solidifies its long-term commitment to the north-east.

Survitec’s Portlethen expansion

Ronnie Vettese, Survitec Group’s managing director for Marine UK division, called the investment “significant” and emphasized the importance of Aberdeen to the company’s growth.

“A vast range of things come out of our Aberdeen sector and we have outgrown the facilities at Findon,” he said. “We are still expanding as a group.

“We make things to protect people’s lives, a lot of that work involves our offshore engineers who do all the certification, testing, installations and anything else that’s required.

“As a group we put a lot of effort into research and manufacturing for the supply of safety equipment, 90% of which we don’t want people to use.

“But people have to have the confidence that when they go to use it, it will operate.”

The service station was previously housed at Survitec’s sprawling Findon site, located just down the coast. Now, Findon will focus on the company’s growing lifeboat division.

One of Survitec’s survival crafts in action. Image: Survitec

The expansion will create four new jobs.

Mr Vettese says this aligns with Survitec’s future growth plans in the region, with a focus on marine safety equipment and HSEQ media for the world’s key aviation, energy and marine markets.

£40 million investment in Seahaven

In addition to its ongoing success in the offshore oil and gas sector, Survitec is broadening its horizons.

The company has secured contracts with Scotland’s ferry services, including CalMac, and has invested nearly £40 million in research and development into the world’s largest inflatable lifeboat, capable of carrying over 1,000 passengers and crew.

“We have moved with the market,” said Mr Vettese. “You’ve got to look at the future and of course the future is looking quite grim when it comes to anything carbon related.

“So, we need to adjust and we are doing that as a company. We’ve got to start that now rather than wait.

“If you take our Findon operations as a business unit, 100% of the business was offshore, but we have now moved some of that across to the marine market.”

Ronnie Vettese. Image: Survitec

Mr Vettese said Survitec and its teams exist to help protect lives.

“That’s what we do and it’s a great thing to be involved in,” he said. “It’s very important for us to be in Aberdeen.

“We have invested a lot in the Aberdeen market, we have been here a long, long time and the people here have confidence in us, our team and our products.”

Survitec is the world’s largest survival technology solutions provider, with eight manufacturing facilities and 3,000 team members worldwide.

Survitec has shifted some of its operations to Badentoy Avenue in Portlethen after outgrowing premises at Findon. Image: Survitec

 

