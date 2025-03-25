St Giles Centre legal action: Moray Council refuses to reveal cost of enforcement that recovered NOTHING

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Giles Centre legal action: Moray Council refuses to reveal cost of enforcement that recovered NOTHING

There have been calls for more details surrounding the Elgin shopping centre closure to be made public.

By David Mackay
St Giles Centre exterior.
Tenants were given just two weeks notice to move out from the St Giles Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Moray Council has refused to reveal the cost of legal action that tried to recover a huge £750,000 unpaid business rates bill from the owners of the St Giles Centre.

Debt collectors were tasked by the local authority to try and bank as much money as possible to cover the shopping centre’s liabilities.

The operation even involved sheriff officers visiting the private homes of tenants to demand the money – before they were instead ordered to instead pay their rent directly to the council.

Last week it emerged the legal action had recovered absolutely nothing, just days before the owners applied to be put into liquidation.

Now it can be revealed Moray Council has refused to say how much the St Giles Centre legal action, carried out by its debt collectors Scott & Co, cost the taxpayer.

Communications between Moray Council and St Giles Centre remain secret

Councillors have held private talks to discuss the St Giles Centre circumstances, during which a confidential report detailed there had been “extensive communications” between senior officials and the shopping centre’s owners and management in 2022 about the bill.

The council says a repayment plan for the debt was agreed and legal action was ordered when the agreement was not upheld.

A freedom of information request by the Press and Journal to view correspondence related to the debt has been refused.

St Giles Centre gates being locked.
Gates at the St Giles Centre were locked for the last time in January. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The ruling also covered a request asking for details of how much the legal action had cost.

And even the exact total the business rates debt had risen to at the point the Elgin shopping centre closed has been ruled a secret.

In response, Moray Council said: “The council has considered the public interest in releasing this information.

“However, as the current situation regarding the shopping centre is ongoing the costs and communications related to it are currently sensitive.”

An application from the owners of the shopping centre, St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, to be put into liquidation is currently being considered by the courts. 

Moray Council has ordered an internal audit to be done to examine how the debt was allowed to grow and how the process to recover the money was caried out.

Calls for St Giles Centre debate to be held in public

There have been calls for more of the details surrounding the St Giles Centre debt and subsequent closure to be made public.

Last month Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith called for talks to be held publicly.

He said: “There has been an unusual level of public interest in how Moray Council arrived at its decision to enforce the collection of business rates for the St Giles Centre.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith backed more St Giles Centre information being made public. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We are not obliged to hold the discussion in private and I would say on the balance of harms, the public interest would favour transparency.”

However, councillors voted to still hold the discussion in private to allow a more open debate.

Marc Macrae, chairman of the council’s economic development and infrastructure committee, added: “It’s a very big concern for the public.

“Holding it in private would allow this to be investigated in another place. By another place I don’t mean by an external auditor, but by the police of Scotland.

“If we do hear it in public then it could inhibit any attempt at a fair and unprejudiced investigation, should there be one. There may not be one.”

