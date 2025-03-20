Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £4m plans for Highland facilities

Moray care home operator Parklands has unveiled £4 million plans to expand two its Highland facilities.

The group runs 12 care homes across the Highlands and Moray and is owned by Ron Taylor.

It will expand its Tain property, Innis Mhor, adding a £2.2m two-storey extension which will make 12 extra bedrooms available.

Parklands is also proposing a £1.8m expansion which will add 10 new bedrooms to its Lynemore care home in Grantown.

Mr Taylor believes the plans to increase capacity can help to meet “the growing care demand”.

‘Significant investment’ in Highland care

Mr Taylor believes the projects represent a “significant investment” for the future of social care in the Highlands.

He said: “The care sector is under real strain, with more than 200 care home beds lost in the region over the past two years.

“At a time when capacity is shrinking, Parklands is investing in its communities and expanding to meet demand.

“These projects will provide much-needed care places in Tain and Grantown-on-Spey.

“Ensuring more people can access high-quality care in a modern, comfortable environment.

“Both homes are highly sought-after, with extensive waiting lists, reflecting the growing demand for the level of care and comfort we provide.”

The Innis Mhor Care Home project will also add two dining rooms, assisted bathrooms, serveries and an outdoor terrace.

Meanwhile, if plans go ahead at Lynemore Care Home, it will see a new dining room, servery, lounge, quiet area, an assisted bathroom and staff changing facilities.

Both homes accommodate 40 residents and Parklands said both have extensive waiting lists. If plans get the go-ahead, work is expected to begin this year.

Parklands new Inverness care home

Parklands’ £11m flagship care home in Inverness is also nearing completion and is on track to open in late May.

Pittyvaich in Milton of Leys will combine “modern comfort with stunning surroundings” with 58 bedrooms.

Managing director Ron Taylor believes the project is vital to making sure “Inverness has the care it deserves”.

Parklands is currently building a new 58 bed care home in Inverness, its largest purpose-built care facility, which is due to open later this spring.

As well as its 58 en-suite rooms, the new care home will also feature a cafe, four dining quarters, quiet rooms, comfortable lounges and a salon.

Mr Taylor said: “This is the biggest project which we have ever done. We always felt Inverness needed another care home.

“We’re very fortunate to have a really strong brand reputation as well as our care.”