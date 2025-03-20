Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £4m plans for Highland facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Moray care home operator Parklands reveals £4m plans for Highland facilities

It will add 22 new rooms across two locations if proposals are approved.

By Alex Banks
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Parkland Care Homes
Parklands managing director Ron Taylor. Image: Parkland Care Homes

Moray care home operator Parklands has unveiled £4 million plans to expand two its Highland facilities.

The group runs 12 care homes across the Highlands and Moray and is owned by Ron Taylor.

It will expand its Tain property, Innis Mhor, adding a £2.2m two-storey extension which will make 12 extra bedrooms available.

Parklands is also proposing a £1.8m expansion which will add 10 new bedrooms to its Lynemore care home in Grantown.

Mr Taylor believes the plans to increase capacity can help to meet “the growing care demand”.

‘Significant investment’ in Highland care

Mr Taylor believes the projects represent a “significant investment” for the future of social care in the Highlands.

He said: “The care sector is under real strain, with more than 200 care home beds lost in the region over the past two years.

“At a time when capacity is shrinking, Parklands is investing in its communities and expanding to meet demand.

“These projects will provide much-needed care places in Tain and Grantown-on-Spey.

“Ensuring more people can access high-quality care in a modern, comfortable environment.

Lynmore Care Home in Grantown. Image: Google Maps

“Both homes are highly sought-after, with extensive waiting lists, reflecting the growing demand for the level of care and comfort we provide.”

The Innis Mhor Care Home project will also add two dining rooms, assisted bathrooms, serveries and an outdoor terrace.

Meanwhile, if plans go ahead at Lynemore Care Home, it will see a new dining room, servery, lounge, quiet area, an assisted bathroom and staff changing facilities.

Both homes accommodate 40 residents and Parklands said both have extensive waiting lists. If plans get the go-ahead, work is expected to begin this year.

Parklands new Inverness care home

Parklands’ £11m flagship care home in Inverness is also nearing completion and is on track to open in late May.

Pittyvaich in Milton of Leys will combine “modern comfort with stunning surroundings” with 58 bedrooms.

Managing director Ron Taylor believes the project is vital to making sure “Inverness has the care it deserves”.

Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes at the under construction care home in Milton of Leys. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Parklands is currently building a new 58 bed care home in Inverness, its largest purpose-built care facility, which is due to open later this spring.

As well as its 58 en-suite rooms, the new care home will also feature a cafe, four dining quarters, quiet rooms, comfortable lounges and a salon.

Mr Taylor said: “This is the biggest project which we have ever done. We always felt Inverness needed another care home.

“We’re very fortunate to have a really strong brand reputation as well as our care.”

Conversation