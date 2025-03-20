Aberdeen mother and son flying high with drone window cleaning business

An Aberdeen mother and son are flying ahead with their drone window cleaning business.

Since launching KTV Working Drone Scotland Lynn Lamberty and son Greig have secured a number of contracts all across the country.

There’s no ladders, sponges or scaffolding in sight, all the work is done by a drone.

The drone, which is controlled by a specially trained pilot, can clean windows and facades at height of more than 100 metres.

Lynn has revealed they are currently in talks with Aberdeen Airport about securing a deal to clean the aircraft and help with de-icing during the winter.

Keen to work with Aberdeen City Council

Although there’s been a number of jobs carried out in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Lynn is keen to get more Aberdeen jobs on the books.

They have already cleaned Aberdeen Sports Village, the Aquatic Centre and Nescol’s Gallowgate building.

Lynn said: “We’ve had a lot of work in the central belt, especially Edinburgh.

“It’s going great in the central belt and we really hope it’s going to do the same in Aberdeen once people see and know how great it is.

“I think it would be great for us to work with the council and the Union Street team.

“Seeing survey results I know flat owners on Union Street said they were keen on getting their properties cleaned.

“However, they were speaking about the disruption it would cause and the financial cost.

“If the council was to maybe look at it and put it in with the rates, we would work with them and come up with something that’s cost effective.

“The drone’s a lot quicker. It’s five to ten times quicker than any other method of cleaning.”

Drone does the work

Greig and Stewart Wilson both trained as drone pilots after completing a two-day drone training course carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority which included both practical and theory work.

The cleaning is completed using a heated hot water system. The water is purified through a purifying system, attached to a hose which connects to the drone.

The water is pumped through using a pedal controlling water usage.

Technology for the drones is being developed all the time and the latest sees the drone work from GPS.

Lynn said: “We’ve now got a sensor, that sits on the drone and works with GPS.

“You scan your points of the building. You tell the drone from left to right, the height of the building, and away it goes.

“When it comes across any balconies or that, it’ll take itself out. However far from the wall it is. It’s fantastic.”

Could the drone soon be cleaning aircraft?

Looking towards future growth Lynn is hoping to secure further big contracts, which includes Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Braehead Shopping Centre.

She said: “We’ve been in talks with Aberdeen airport for six to eight months now.

“It’s for things such as cleaning the aircraft and de-icing in the winter.

“But it’s going to take a long time to get permissions from them.

“It’s been a lot of work getting to where we are and we are chuffed with how it’s going.

“The guys operating the drones are loving it.”