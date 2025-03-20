Aberdeen mother and son flying high with drone window cleaning business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen mother and son flying high with drone window cleaning business

There’s no ladders, sponges or scaffolding in sight, all the work is done by a drone.

By Kelly Wilson
Lynn Lamberty with Stewart Wilson and Greig Lamberty. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen mother and son are flying ahead with their drone window cleaning business.

Since launching KTV Working Drone Scotland Lynn Lamberty and son Greig have secured a number of contracts all across the country.

The drone, which is controlled by a specially trained pilot, can clean windows and facades at height of more than 100 metres.

Lynn has revealed they are currently in talks with Aberdeen Airport about securing a deal to clean the aircraft and help with de-icing during the winter.

Keen to work with Aberdeen City Council

Although there’s been a number of jobs carried out in both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Lynn is keen to get more Aberdeen jobs on the books.

They have already cleaned Aberdeen Sports Village, the Aquatic Centre and Nescol’s Gallowgate building.

Lynn said: “We’ve had a lot of work in the central belt, especially Edinburgh.

KTV drone cleaning the Aberdeen Aquatic Centre. Image: KTV Working Drone Scotland

“It’s going great in the central belt and we really hope it’s going to do the same in Aberdeen once people see and know how great it is.

“I think it would be great for us to work with the council and the Union Street team.

“Seeing survey results I know flat owners on Union Street said they were keen on getting their properties cleaned.

“However, they were speaking about the disruption it would cause and the financial cost.

“If the council was to maybe look at it and put it in with the rates, we would work with them and come up with something that’s cost effective.

“The drone’s a lot quicker. It’s five to ten times quicker than any other method of cleaning.”

Drone does the work

Greig and Stewart Wilson both trained as drone pilots after completing a two-day drone training course carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority which included both practical and theory work.

The cleaning is completed using a heated hot water system.  The water is purified through a purifying system, attached to a hose which connects to the drone.

The water is pumped through using a pedal controlling water usage.

Drone cleaning Aberdeen Sports Village. Image: KTV Working Drone Scotland

Technology for the drones is being developed all the time and the latest sees the drone work from GPS.

Lynn said: “We’ve now got a sensor, that sits on the drone and works with GPS.

“You scan your points of the building. You tell the drone from left to right, the height of the building, and away it goes.

“When it comes across any balconies or that, it’ll take itself out. However far from the wall it is. It’s fantastic.”

Could the drone soon be cleaning aircraft?

Looking towards future growth Lynn is hoping to secure further big contracts, which includes Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s Braehead Shopping Centre.

She said: “We’ve been in talks with Aberdeen airport for six to eight months now.

“It’s for things such as cleaning the aircraft and de-icing in the winter.

“But it’s going to take a long time to get permissions from them.

“It’s been a lot of work getting to where we are  and we are chuffed with how it’s going.

“The guys operating the drones are loving it.”

Conversation