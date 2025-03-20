Cromarty coffee shop owner makes ‘difficult decision’ to close

A Cromarty coffee shop is set to close after the owner was unable to sell the business.

Owner Laura Thompson said she has now made the ‘difficult decision’ to close Slaughterhouse Coffee.

The Black Isle coffee shop is rated 4.8 stars on Google and has welcomed hundreds of customers within the time its been open.

In 2023, Laura spoke to the Press and Journal about how many people found her cafe through social media.

She announced in January that she hoped to step down from the cafe and find a new owner.

Now, after she was unable to sell the business, the cafe’s last day will be on Sunday, March 30.

Laura shared: “It is with the heaviest heart that I must share this post with the world. I hoped with every ounce of me that it would not come to this.

Slaughterhouse owner invites customers to visit for ‘one last coffee’

“Unfortunately, the business sale fell through last week.

“There has been so much to consider but due to a variety of reasons, I have made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors of Slaughterhouse Coffee.”

Laura added: “Please come visit for one last coffee if you can.

“It’s always sad when something ends but let’s focus on what an incredible space the Slaughterhouse has been and celebrate it as much as we can in the time that is left.

“And who knows, maybe it will pop up somewhere else in the world one day!”