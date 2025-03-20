Cromarty coffee shop owner makes ‘difficult decision’ to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cromarty coffee shop owner makes ‘difficult decision’ to close

Laura Thompson has decided to shut the cafe after attempts to sell the business fell through.

By Ena Saracevic
The cafe will close later this month. Image: Google.
A Cromarty coffee shop is set to close after the owner was unable to sell the business.

Owner Laura Thompson said she has now made the ‘difficult decision’ to close Slaughterhouse Coffee.

The Black Isle coffee shop is rated 4.8 stars on Google and has welcomed hundreds of customers within the time its been open.

In 2023, Laura spoke to the Press and Journal about how many people found her cafe through social media.

She announced in January that she hoped to step down from the cafe and find a new owner.

Now, after she was unable to sell the business, the cafe’s last day will be on Sunday, March 30.

Laura shared: “It is with the heaviest heart that I must share this post with the world. I hoped with every ounce of me that it would not come to this.

Slaughterhouse owner invites customers to visit for ‘one last coffee’

“Unfortunately, the business sale fell through last week.

“There has been so much to consider but due to a variety of reasons, I have made the difficult decision to permanently close the doors of Slaughterhouse Coffee.”

Laura added: “Please come visit for one last coffee if you can.

“It’s always sad when something ends but let’s focus on what an incredible space the Slaughterhouse has been and celebrate it as much as we can in the time that is left.

“And who knows, maybe it will pop up somewhere else in the world one day!”

Conversation