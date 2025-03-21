cHeRries conference returns to Aberdeen with a focus on how to adapt and thrive

Equip yourself and your organisation with all the tools to manage change at work by attending this year’s cHeRries Conference held in Aberdeen.

Changes in the workplace are unavoidable. From shifts in company leadership and technological advancements to evolving market demands and organisational restructuring, navigating these changes can be a daunting prospect for employees and leaders alike.

But embracing change can allow individuals and teams to adapt to today’s ever-evolving landscape. It can even present unexpected opportunities for learning, innovation and growth.

To continue supporting human resources professionals and business leaders nurture excellence and organisational effectiveness across Scotland, cHeRries is organising this year’s conference called Shaping the Future: Awareness, Empowerment and Preparation for Change.

‘Something for everyone’

The event is in association with wealth management company Mattioli Woods and supported by independent law firm Burness Paull as well as human resource consulting firm Hunter Adams.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the cHeRries conference again in 2025.

“This year we look at shaping the future – having awareness, empowerment and being prepared for change. This day should have something for everyone.”

The conference will be held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday June 12 2025.

Delegates will be able to take part in panel discussions, workshops and three sessions.

Three sessions at 2025 cHeRries Conference

The first, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, is called Awareness to Action. To drive real change, it’s important to tackle workplace wellbeing. Employers have a responsibility to prioritise both physical and mental health.

What steps is your organisation taking to improve workplace wellbeing? How have your initiatives been received? What more can you do?

Amplifying employee voices is key to move beyond awareness into action. It’s important to promote an open and inclusive environment. When colleagues share personal experiences, they not only raise awareness but also shape best practices, build trust and enhance collaboration.

The second session, sponsored by Hunter Adams, is called Empowering Effective Change. Effective change management is crucial in engaging employees during periods of transition as it ensures that they feel supported, informed and involved throughout the process.

At the core of every successful transformation is an effective human resources function, adept at aligning people, processes and strategic goals to facilitate seamless transitions.

The session will look at how HR professionals are uniquely equipped to not only manage but also lead change, enabling organisations to transform challenges into opportunities.

The third and final session is called Prepare for Change. Sponsored and led by law firm Burness Paull, this session will discuss the key changes under the Employment Rights Bill which the Government introduced to Parliament in October 2024.

Once implemented, it will bring sweeping reforms to the employment law landscape in the UK – the biggest change to British employment law since the 1990’s. From day one rights to trade union relations, the widespread reforms will affect workplaces and Burness Paull will provide top tips for employers on how to prepare.

Visit the cHeRries Conference website to book your place now.