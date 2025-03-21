cHeRries conference returns to Aberdeen with a focus on how to adapt and thrive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business Local Business

cHeRries conference returns to Aberdeen with a focus on how to adapt and thrive

This year's conference is focused on shaping the future.

Billy Jane Ramos
lit stage with a podium and a large screen carrying the branding of cHeRries Conference, which this year will tackle how to manage change at work
The cHeRries conference aims to support HR professionals and business leaders across Scotland.

Equip yourself and your organisation with all the tools to manage change at work by attending this year’s cHeRries Conference held in Aberdeen.

Changes in the workplace are unavoidable. From shifts in company leadership and technological advancements to evolving market demands and organisational restructuring, navigating these changes can be a daunting prospect for employees and leaders alike.

But embracing change can allow individuals and teams to adapt to today’s ever-evolving landscape. It can even present unexpected opportunities for learning, innovation and growth.

To continue supporting human resources professionals and business leaders nurture excellence and organisational effectiveness across Scotland, cHeRries is organising this year’s conference called Shaping the Future: Awareness, Empowerment and Preparation for Change.

‘Something for everyone’

The event is in association with wealth management company Mattioli Woods and supported by independent law firm Burness Paull as well as human resource consulting firm Hunter Adams.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of the cHeRries conference again in 2025.

“This year we look at shaping the future – having awareness, empowerment and being prepared for change. This day should have something for everyone.”

The conference will be held at the P&J Live in Aberdeen on Thursday June 12 2025.

Delegates will be able to take part in panel discussions, workshops and three sessions.

Three sessions at 2025 cHeRries Conference

The first, sponsored by Mattioli Woods, is called Awareness to Action. To drive real change, it’s important to tackle workplace wellbeing. Employers have a responsibility to prioritise both physical and mental health.

What steps is your organisation taking to improve workplace wellbeing? How have your initiatives been received? What more can you do?

Amplifying employee voices is key to move beyond awareness into action. It’s important to promote an open and inclusive environment. When colleagues share personal experiences, they not only raise awareness but also shape best practices, build trust and enhance collaboration.

The second session, sponsored by Hunter Adams, is called Empowering Effective Change. Effective change management is crucial in engaging employees during periods of transition as it ensures that they feel supported, informed and involved throughout the process.

At the core of every successful transformation is an effective human resources function, adept at aligning people, processes and strategic goals to facilitate seamless transitions.

The session will look at how HR professionals are uniquely equipped to not only manage but also lead change, enabling organisations to transform challenges into opportunities.

The third and final session is called Prepare for Change. Sponsored and led by law firm Burness Paull, this session will discuss the key changes under the Employment Rights Bill which the Government introduced to Parliament in October 2024.

Once implemented, it will bring sweeping reforms to the employment law landscape in the UK – the biggest change to British employment law since the 1990’s. From day one rights to trade union relations, the widespread reforms will affect workplaces and Burness Paull will provide top tips for employers on how to prepare.

Visit the cHeRries Conference website to book your place now.

Conversation