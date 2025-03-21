P&J readers react to dire Aberdeen economic growth forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

P&J readers react to dire Aberdeen economic growth forecast

A new report is predicting the Granite City to have the lowest growth of any UK city.

By Alex Banks
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Port of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Readers have had their say after a new report predicted Aberdeen to have the least economic growth of any UK city in the next three years.

Aberdeen may see the slowest gross value added (GVA) of just 0.9% according to the EY 2025 regional economic forecast.

It is the only city in the UK which is anticipated to see less than 1% of growth across the next three years.

The report labels the “long-term decline” in North Sea oil production as a “significant economic challenge” for the Granite City.

Our readers have shared their thoughts on the prediction and why it has been made.

‘No oil and gas left in two years’

One reader believes they’ll be no oil and gas left in two years time which will contribute to Aberdeen’s potential economic struggles.

Among several comments reacting to the P&J’s coverage, Jake said: “They’ll be no oil and gas left in two years at this rate.

“Shell has pulled out, don’t let the merger fool you, Apache laid off all of its drilling engineers, CNOOC are selling, Total waiting to leave too.

“All due to incredible policy mismanagement of a critical asset, coupled with a fairy tale desire to be net zero.

Oil rig in the Cromarty Firth.
Aberdeen’s oil and gas sector could disappear in two years, according to one reader.

“It should’ve been nationalised long ago, now it needs protected.”

Meanwhile, another reader feels its “ridiculous” to suggest oil and gas is behind the drop.

Tricone said: “Successive UK governments and the SNP/Greens axis have done everything they can to nobble the industry, which has rebounded everywhere else since 2022, including across the water in Norway.”

Housing prices impacted by Aberdeen economy, says reader

One reader highlighted the impact the economy has had on Aberdeen house prices in the past 15 years.

Ferretchaser said: “A city centre one bedroom flat was £125,000 in 2011. Now people are struggling to sell them for £60,000.

“If that’s not an indication of a dying city I don’t know what is. The oil crash in 2014, then the SNP declaring their “climate emergency”, was the death knell of the city.”

Reacting to the EY report, Craig Adams claimed: “Commercial property is currently being marketed at an eighth of the price it was a decade ago and significantly less in some cases.

Aberdeen
Aberdeen is expecting to see slower economic growth than any other UK city.

“It won’t be too long before flats and houses are on a fire sale too. The oil boom ended in 2014, and it’s unlikely to come back.

“We should have started dealing with that problem over a decade ago, because it’s going to get much worse before it gets better.”

Andrew Joss decided to move his family out of the Granite City after struggling to see the city’s potential for his children.

He said: “I looked at the oil and gas industry trends in Aberdeen few years ago.

“The highs of Aberdeen were becoming shorter and recessions noticeably more frequent than the wider economy.

“I could see that I might just about be able to see my career out – but couldn’t see the potential in Aberdeen for our children.

“I’m certain the city can have a bright future – but it needs positive, decisive action from various bodies.”

Conversation