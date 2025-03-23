Former Inverness offshore worker on swapping oil rigs for bus tour business

A former Inverness offshore worker has revealed why she swapped oil rigs for road trips with her bus tour business.

Avril Service runs Avril’s Travels, which offers day trips across the Highlands and has done so since March 2018.

Once becoming a mum, she tried her hand at childminding but quickly discovered she needed a new challenge.

Avril answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I retired after 10 years working in logistics offshore and was ready to become a new mum.

I did some childminding for the first few years, but in 2017, when my daughter started school, I felt like I needed a new challenge.

Before my mother’s passing, I would take her and her friends on outings in the highlands, which they loved and so did I.

From that experience, I made plans to buy a minibus and provide affordable day trips for the elderly in Inverness.

Things quickly snowballed. To get the business going I needed to qualify as a transport manager, get my operator’s licence, and of course purchase my first 16-seater bus.

Very soon, Avril’s Travels was born, and once word got out, the business quickly began to thrive.

How did you get to where you are today?

I’ve led a very varied and interesting life.

I’ve worked on oil rigs in the North Sea, trained as a fire fighter and advanced first aider, and even landed and refuelled helicopters.

My parents were hard-working, passing on their work ethic and giving me the determination I’ve needed to run and grow the business.

It was never my dream to become a qualified tour guide. I really didn’t think I was brainy enough, especially on local history.

I learned so much over the years and shared so much with my customers.

To be honest, I’ve always been good at telling a story, and the highlands is full of really interesting stories to tell.

Who helped you?

I had no official help starting the business, but I had excellent support from my dad, daughter and friends. I’m now very lucky that my good friend, Lorraine, joined me as my other driver-guide last year.

I joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) very early on. Their networking has been great. It’s key for anyone running a business in the highlands.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Walk before you run. The temptation to go big quick was there, but I love the little team I’ve got now.

The best advice that I can tell anyone is give it a bash. It’s better to fail than regret not trying at all.

What is your biggest mistake?

In the early days I let too many people try to dictate my prices. I’m now fully aware of what I’m worth.

What is your greatest achievement?

This has nothing to do with my business and all to do with my daughter. Elise is 13 years old. She’s my fiercest supporter and greatest achievement.

In 2020, Elise became my carer after a traumatic accident put me in a wheelchair for over six months. I’m so proud of her.

She was there to help me through the accident and she’s becoming a kind and beautiful young woman.

What do you still hope to achieve?

At some point I would like to take a back seat and stay in the office more, but I’m not sure if Elise will want to carry on the family business.

Right now, she wants to be an ice skater and pro wrestler. No chance of me retiring just yet.