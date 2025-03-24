NC500 has driven regulars and weddings away says Applecross inn owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NC500 has driven regulars and weddings away says Applecross inn owner

The business owner has been at the helm for more than 35 years.

Judith Fish owns Applecross Inn, which sits on the NC500. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The owner of an Applecross inn believes the North Coast 500 hasn’t added business benefits to the peninsula, turning it into a “one-night stop”.

Judith Fish has been at the helm of Applecross Inn for more than 35 years and says she has “seen it all”.

The owner of the property, which has seven en-suite guest rooms, said locals were “never really asked” about being part of the 516-mile route.

A decade ago when it was first announced, Julie felt excited for what it could contribute to the business.

Now, she has several concerns over what’s being done to keep up with the demand, believing there isn’t the capacity for all of the visitors.

Has there been a business boom?

Judith said there was no consultation with Applecross residents on the marketing of the NC500.

However, she had a bit of excitement over the potential benefits bringing more tourists to remote areas could add.

She said: “Originally, I thought it would be lovely for people and businesses across the north.

“We live in a very remote area, we’re five hours away from the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Judith Fish, who owns Applecross Inn on the NC500. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“There isn’t always a lot to do and that’s why some people live here. It’s remote, peaceful and they like it that way.

“For us, we were getting six months of business and not really doing much more than usual.

“The route contributed to us becoming a one-night stop rather than Applecross being its own destination.

“Some locals say we should come off the North Coast 500 altogether, and I understand why, but I’m not against it. There just needs to be more responsibility.”

NC500 has put off repeat visits, says Applecross Inn owner

Judith has seen less repeat visitors and former regulars have been turned off by the busy roads since the NC500 marketing begun.

She said: “It’s a 500 mile journey, which is a very long distance to travel. People don’t always have time to come back, they’ll be on a strict schedule.

The Bealach Na Ban between Kishorn and Applecross. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We do get some who will because Applecross is so beautiful but it has become more difficult to get repeat business.

“A lot of the regular customers we used to have have stopped coming because of how busy it gets.

“The traffic has become a real issue for here. The roads aren’t made for campervans and motorhomes and some of them can be terrifying.”

‘It isn’t what it used to be’

Applecross is well know as a beautiful wedding destination, but Judith feels that has changed in the past decade.

The peninsula was asked three years ago about “opting out” of being on the marketed route.

She added: “People have been put off having their wedding here – I don’t think Applecross could accommodate anyways.

“We don’t have the space for guests available anymore, we wouldn’t be able to help as we’re far too busy.”

Applecross Inn on the west coast. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Judith believes the advertising of the NC500 has to be met with additional investment.

She added: “We don’t have the capacity to support what it has become. We’re coming up to 10 years of the route being promoted and nothing has really happened.

“No new campsites or bins, 50% less public toilets and the road is wearing away.”

