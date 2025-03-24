NC500 has driven regulars and weddings away says Applecross inn owner

The owner of an Applecross inn believes the North Coast 500 hasn’t added business benefits to the peninsula, turning it into a “one-night stop”.

Judith Fish has been at the helm of Applecross Inn for more than 35 years and says she has “seen it all”.

The owner of the property, which has seven en-suite guest rooms, said locals were “never really asked” about being part of the 516-mile route.

A decade ago when it was first announced, Julie felt excited for what it could contribute to the business.

Now, she has several concerns over what’s being done to keep up with the demand, believing there isn’t the capacity for all of the visitors.

Has there been a business boom?

Judith said there was no consultation with Applecross residents on the marketing of the NC500.

However, she had a bit of excitement over the potential benefits bringing more tourists to remote areas could add.

She said: “Originally, I thought it would be lovely for people and businesses across the north.

“We live in a very remote area, we’re five hours away from the likes of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“There isn’t always a lot to do and that’s why some people live here. It’s remote, peaceful and they like it that way.

“For us, we were getting six months of business and not really doing much more than usual.

“The route contributed to us becoming a one-night stop rather than Applecross being its own destination.

“Some locals say we should come off the North Coast 500 altogether, and I understand why, but I’m not against it. There just needs to be more responsibility.”

NC500 has put off repeat visits, says Applecross Inn owner

Judith has seen less repeat visitors and former regulars have been turned off by the busy roads since the NC500 marketing begun.

She said: “It’s a 500 mile journey, which is a very long distance to travel. People don’t always have time to come back, they’ll be on a strict schedule.

“We do get some who will because Applecross is so beautiful but it has become more difficult to get repeat business.

“A lot of the regular customers we used to have have stopped coming because of how busy it gets.

“The traffic has become a real issue for here. The roads aren’t made for campervans and motorhomes and some of them can be terrifying.”

‘It isn’t what it used to be’

Applecross is well know as a beautiful wedding destination, but Judith feels that has changed in the past decade.

The peninsula was asked three years ago about “opting out” of being on the marketed route.

She added: “People have been put off having their wedding here – I don’t think Applecross could accommodate anyways.

“We don’t have the space for guests available anymore, we wouldn’t be able to help as we’re far too busy.”

Judith believes the advertising of the NC500 has to be met with additional investment.

She added: “We don’t have the capacity to support what it has become. We’re coming up to 10 years of the route being promoted and nothing has really happened.

“No new campsites or bins, 50% less public toilets and the road is wearing away.”