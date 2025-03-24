Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood extends deadline for new takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood extends deadline for new takeover bid

The fresh approach comes less than a year after a takeover deal fell through.

By Alex Banks
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood has given an extension to Sidara after a fresh approach from the firm was launched last month.

Discussions over a possible takeover deal of the Aberdeen headquartered firm are continuing, says Wood.

The extension means Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, now has until 5pm on April 17 to announce any intentions to make an offer for Wood.

Wood shares slightly rose on Monday morning by 1.7% to 39.1p.

The bid comes less than a year after Sidara’s first takeover approach fell through, when it pulled out of a deal worth £1.6 billion.

Possible offer

Wood confirmed the approach had been made last month, which saw shares rise by more than 33%.

Since Sidara’s approach, Wood revealed it had received a “non-binding” conditional proposal from the firm.

A spokesman for Wood said: “Following this, Wood provided Sidara with access to due diligence information and entered into discussions with Sidara.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which it will be made.”

Aberdeen-based Wood Group saw firms pull out from takeover attempts in 2023 and 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Aberdeen firm said shareholders are not required to take any action in relation to the possible offer.

Wood also revealed the deadline can be extended again with the agreement of the board and the consent of the panel.

While Wood was valued at more than £5bn seven years ago, failed takeover attempts, job cuts and plunging profits have led to its share price dropping by more than 97%.

The company now has a market value of around £270 million.

Wood deadline: What happened last time?

In August last year, Wood saw share prices collapse after Sidara pulled out of its first potential takeover.

The Dubai firm had been pursuing Wood for months, however changed its mind.

It said it wouldn’t pursue the acquisition “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

The revelation spelled bad news for Wood, which saw its share price crumble – dropping by 38% from £1.97 to £1.21 and wiping £450m from the company’s value.

