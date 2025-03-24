Troubled Aberdeen firm Wood extends deadline for new takeover bid

Wood has given an extension to Sidara after a fresh approach from the firm was launched last month.

Discussions over a possible takeover deal of the Aberdeen headquartered firm are continuing, says Wood.

The extension means Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara, now has until 5pm on April 17 to announce any intentions to make an offer for Wood.

Wood shares slightly rose on Monday morning by 1.7% to 39.1p.

The bid comes less than a year after Sidara’s first takeover approach fell through, when it pulled out of a deal worth £1.6 billion.

Possible offer

Wood confirmed the approach had been made last month, which saw shares rise by more than 33%.

Since Sidara’s approach, Wood revealed it had received a “non-binding” conditional proposal from the firm.

A spokesman for Wood said: “Following this, Wood provided Sidara with access to due diligence information and entered into discussions with Sidara.

“There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which it will be made.”

The Aberdeen firm said shareholders are not required to take any action in relation to the possible offer.

Wood also revealed the deadline can be extended again with the agreement of the board and the consent of the panel.

While Wood was valued at more than £5bn seven years ago, failed takeover attempts, job cuts and plunging profits have led to its share price dropping by more than 97%.

The company now has a market value of around £270 million.

Wood deadline: What happened last time?

In August last year, Wood saw share prices collapse after Sidara pulled out of its first potential takeover.

The Dubai firm had been pursuing Wood for months, however changed its mind.

It said it wouldn’t pursue the acquisition “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

The revelation spelled bad news for Wood, which saw its share price crumble – dropping by 38% from £1.97 to £1.21 and wiping £450m from the company’s value.