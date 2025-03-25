Inside Aberdeen’s Malmaison Hotel after £1.8 million makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inside Aberdeen’s Malmaison Hotel after £1.8 million makeover

The hotel says it comes "on the cusp of an exciting tourism revival" in the Granite City.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen's Malmaison Hotel has had a £1.8m refurbishment. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography
Aberdeen's Malmaison Hotel has had a £1.8m refurbishment. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography

The Malmaison Hotel in Aberdeen has completed a £1.8 million makeover.

The four-star hotel, on Queens Road, has refurbished all its 79 rooms and public areas, including the bar and grill.

Malmaison said the investment represents a “commitment” to Aberdeen and comes as the city is “on the cusp of a tourism revival”.

Visitors to the hotel will notice a change in decor with the classic tartan replaced with vibrant colours.

Aberdeen ‘a key tourism hub’

Artwork found around the hotel has been inspired by cultural influences from the city, including pieces that pay homage to Aberdeen-born singer-songwriter Annie Lennox.

Scott Harper, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin chief operating officer, said: “I am confident that our investment in Malmaison Aberdeen represents not just a commitment to the hotel but to Aberdeen as a whole.

Aberdeen’s Malmaison Hotel Slains suite. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography
All rooms have been refurbished at the Aberdeen hotel. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography

“Despite current challenges in the market, we believe in the city’s resilience and its future as a key tourism hub.

With a significant refurbishment, we are determined to drive continued success through the exceptional guest experiences Malmaison is renowned for.”

‘Thrilled’ about future of hotel

In 2023, Frasers Property, owners of Malmaison, purchased the freehold to Grade-II listed building, as part of a long-term investment strategy.

The refurbishment of the hotel’s suites started in January last year, with it being completed last month.

Martin Brown, Malmaison Aberdeen general manager, said: “Aberdeen is a city with incredible potential, and we are thrilled about what the future holds.

Malmaison Hotel wine cellar. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography
Malmaison Chez Mal Bar. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography

“Aberdeen is on the cusp of an exciting tourism revival, driven by the strategic investment in VisitAberdeenshire’s Framework for Growth which is helping set the stage for the region to become a leader in Scottish tourism.

“With the Port of Aberdeen set to welcome 40,000 cruise visitors in 2025 and exciting developments in tourism, Aberdeen is firmly back on the map.

“We’re ready to embrace this momentum and continue delivering exceptional experiences for guests”.

Malmaison Aberdeen at ‘heart of revival’

Despite the challenges facing the hospitality sector, Martin believes Aberdeen is in a good position to weather the storm.

Bright decor is in every Malmaison room. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography
Malmaison spa. Image: Malmaison Aberdeen Photography

He said: “Whilst the hotel market has faced challenges, we firmly believe in the city’s resilience and growth opportunities.

“Malmaison Aberdeen is poised to be at the heart of this revival, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to a refreshed, contemporary space that blends bold design with the warm Scottish hospitality we’re known for.”

Conversation