Inside Aberdeen’s Malmaison Hotel after £1.8 million makeover

The Malmaison Hotel in Aberdeen has completed a £1.8 million makeover.

The four-star hotel, on Queens Road, has refurbished all its 79 rooms and public areas, including the bar and grill.

Malmaison said the investment represents a “commitment” to Aberdeen and comes as the city is “on the cusp of a tourism revival”.

Visitors to the hotel will notice a change in decor with the classic tartan replaced with vibrant colours.

Aberdeen ‘a key tourism hub’

Artwork found around the hotel has been inspired by cultural influences from the city, including pieces that pay homage to Aberdeen-born singer-songwriter Annie Lennox.

Scott Harper, Malmaison and Hotel du Vin chief operating officer, said: “I am confident that our investment in Malmaison Aberdeen represents not just a commitment to the hotel but to Aberdeen as a whole.

“Despite current challenges in the market, we believe in the city’s resilience and its future as a key tourism hub.

“With a significant refurbishment, we are determined to drive continued success through the exceptional guest experiences Malmaison is renowned for.”

‘Thrilled’ about future of hotel

In 2023, Frasers Property, owners of Malmaison, purchased the freehold to Grade-II listed building, as part of a long-term investment strategy.

The refurbishment of the hotel’s suites started in January last year, with it being completed last month.

Martin Brown, Malmaison Aberdeen general manager, said: “Aberdeen is a city with incredible potential, and we are thrilled about what the future holds.

“Aberdeen is on the cusp of an exciting tourism revival, driven by the strategic investment in VisitAberdeenshire’s Framework for Growth which is helping set the stage for the region to become a leader in Scottish tourism.

“With the Port of Aberdeen set to welcome 40,000 cruise visitors in 2025 and exciting developments in tourism, Aberdeen is firmly back on the map.

“We’re ready to embrace this momentum and continue delivering exceptional experiences for guests”.

Malmaison Aberdeen at ‘heart of revival’

Despite the challenges facing the hospitality sector, Martin believes Aberdeen is in a good position to weather the storm.

He said: “Whilst the hotel market has faced challenges, we firmly believe in the city’s resilience and growth opportunities.

“Malmaison Aberdeen is poised to be at the heart of this revival, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back to a refreshed, contemporary space that blends bold design with the warm Scottish hospitality we’re known for.”