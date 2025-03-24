James Dun transforms historic Aberdeen building for new hair school

Historic Aberdeen Academy, a Victorian-era city landmark, is back in the business of education, with James Dun launching a new hair school above its salon.

Overlooking Aberdeen Art Gallery, the new school will offer a range of educational opportunities, including placements for secondary students, apprenticeships, and short courses for industry professionals.

The opening of the hair school follows the relocation of the popular James Dun Salon from its previous home at James Dun House, where it operated for two decades.

The salon is now based just a few doors up in The Academy building, on the corner of Belmont Street and Schoolhill. The building, once known as Central School, more recently housed a Jack Wills store.

James Dun’s ambitious plans for growth

Owners Dean Walker and Duncan Wiseman have ambitious plans for the James Dun hair school.

The duo has invested £250,000 in refurbishing the new premises, undertaking much of the work themselves to keep costs down.

Meanwhile, the business, which incorporates Mr Dun Barber Shops in Belmont Street, Bieldside and Inverurie, continues to thrive.

Their goal is to double turnover to £6 million by 2030, driven by the expansion of their existing operations and the opening of new salons and barbershops.

Currently, James Dun Salon employs 45 staff, with a further 17 working across their barbershops and barber training school.

Dean explains that the planned expansion will be supported by the in-house training academy, designed to cultivate the next generation of top-tier stylists.

“It’s part of a reinvention for the business,” explained Dean. “We have been here for a long time and we felt it was time for a change and a move.”

While other business owners in the city have faced challenges with decreased foot traffic, Dean says their salon has been thriving.

“It’s a privilege to be in a business that is growing and expanding. It’s very positive,” says Dean. “People make appointments to come to us; it’s a destination. The salon is always bustling—it’s like a little oasis in the city.

“People still want to feel good, and that’s our point of difference. The demand for our services is really high.”

Growing demand for quality hairdressing training

Job prospects for future hairdressers are looking bright, according to Dean, which has further fuelled demand for quality training.

“Hairdressing has become a more attractive career, and in the northeast of Scotland, there’s very little in terms of hair education,” he says.

“A lot of people in the industry now operate as independent contractors, so they don’t have apprentices—they work on their own.

“As a result, there aren’t as many opportunities for younger people. They’re all being funnelled into college, which is fine, but it doesn’t give you the business acumen you get at a salon.

“There’s more of an emphasis on communication, customer service, and teamwork. Our young people get all of that.”

‘You can travel the world with it’

Nikki Findlay, an Aberdeen native who has returned to the city after teaching hairdressing in Australia, will oversee the education program.

She believes hairdressing is a versatile career with many potential pathways.

“Once you complete your apprenticeship you can work in a salon, and be a very successful hairdresser working behind the chair,” she explains.

“You could go on to be a business owner, move into education, or even go into film and TV.

“You could be a session stylist, doing photo shoots for magazines and working with models. The possibilities are endless – you can travel the world with it.”