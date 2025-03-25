Aberdeenshire firm makes extra £1 million a week after acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm makes extra £1 million a week after acquisitions

Financial results "exceeded expectations" and hundreds of new jobs added.

By Kelly Wilson
Allan Pirie, chief executive, Ashtead Technology
Allan Pirie, chief executive, Ashtead Technology. Image: Ashtead Technology

Aberdeenshire firm Ashtead Technology has seen revenue surge by £58 million following recent acquisitions – more than £1m extra a week.

New figures show revenue jumped by 52% from £110m to £168m for the year ending December 31 2024.

Pre-tax profit rose by 31.1% to £36.1m, from £27.5m a year earlier.

The turnover boost follows the subsea technology provider purchased Seatronics and J2 Subsea from Acteon Group for £63m in November last year.

A year earlier, Ashtead completed a £53.5m deal for Ace Winches.

It’s seen staff numbers at the firm grow from 318 employees in 2023 to currently 560 staff.

Ashtead Technology ‘larger and stronger’

Chief executive Allan Pirie said figures had “exceeded expectations”.

He said: “The group finished the year larger, stronger and more capable of delivering value to our customers.

Ashtead Technology sign took prominence when it joined the Alternative Investment Market in 2021.
Ashtead Technology joined the Alternative Investment Market in 2021. Image: Ashtead Technology

“This is underpinned by the breadth of our offering and the flexibility of our international operating model.

“The integration of Seatronics and J2 Subsea, acquired in November, is at an advanced stage and the quality of what we have acquired has already exceeded our expectations.”

Acquisitions a perfect fit

In the accounts, Ashtead revealed it forked out £67.1m on acquisitions, including the payment for Seatronics and J2 Subsea with the balance relating to a final payment for Ace Winches following agreement of completion accounts.

Oil and gas and the renewables sector continue to be growing markets for the business.

And £30m was spent on expanding and enhancing the equipment fleet and improving technology centres.

Mr Pirie said: “In 2024 we delivered strong organic revenue growth of 14% and executed our largest acquisition to date.

Ashtead Technology's Welaptega chain measurement system.
Ashtead Technology’s Welaptega chain measurement system. Image: Ashtead Technology

“The integration of these businesses is well advanced and cost synergies are on track.

“Following the acquisition of Ace Winches in November 2023, we added market leading lifting, pulling and deployment capabilities that significantly broadened our customer offering and addressable market.

“With strong momentum building for 2025 and beyond, we expect this acquisition to generate strong returns over the medium term.”

Strong foothold

Ashtead was founded in 1985 and joined the London stock market in November 2021.

The fast-growing company serves customers around the world from 10 facilities in major offshore energy hubs in Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Mr Pirie said there was a strong pipeline of revenue opportunities ahead.

He said: “Oil and gas has seen increased momentum developing through 2024 and offshore renewables continues to grow significantly in Europe and Asia Pacific where Ashtead Technology has a strong foothold.

“With key customers continuing to build increasingly larger multi-year backlogs, we see a strong pipeline of revenue opportunities to underpin growth.

“Our strategy remains to acquire oil and gas focused businesses that can be repositioned to support traditional oil and gas and offshore wind markets.”

Conversation