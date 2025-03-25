New owner for ‘iconic’ Cairngorm Hotel for first time in 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner for ‘iconic’ Cairngorm Hotel for first time in 30 years

Discussions over the purchase of the Aviemore hotel took place across five months.

By Alex Banks
The popular Cairngorm Hotel is an example of Victorian architecture. Image: Heartland Media
A popular Aviemore hotel has new owners for the first time in three decades after being acquired by a Highland hospitality group.

Cairngorm Hotel on Grampian Road has been bought by Jon Erasmus and Richard Drummond.

The pair, who own Turas Hotels, believe the Cairngorms “centre-piece is a perfect fit” for their brand.

The new owners are now looking to build on the success of the hotel and promise a “special Highland experience”.

‘It is tailor-made for us’

Tura Hotels co-director Mr Drummond feels the Aviemore hotel is exactly what he was looking for.

The Victorian-style hotel features 32 bedrooms and sits across from the town’s train station.

Mr Drummond said: “The Cairngorm Hotel is an iconic building. Aviemore is now an all-year round destination within the A9 corridor.

“It fits exactly with the type of experience and location our group likes to offer.

“What we are acquiring is a solid business, well managed and well known, with an established team. That family feel which really resonates with our own approach.”

Turas Hotels said it will retain the current staff at its new property.

Turas Hotels Co-director Richard Drummond admitted the Cairngorm Hotel had long been an attraction. Image: Heartland Media

Discussions with the previous owners took place over five months, with the sale due to imminent retirement.

Co-director Mr Erasmus added: “We feel grateful that the Cairngorm Hotel owners came to us as people they could trust to look after the business.

“It is tailor-made for us. As a group, we were missing that final piece of the jigsaw.

“We want to provide our guests with the whole Highland journey where they can stay, eat, drink and experience, in great locations.

“Hospitality has faced a lot of challenges from government policies, taxation and higher costs.

“But joining up our group properties, now including the Cairngorm Hotel, gives us greater security through scale which will help us to preserve employment.”

Turas Hotels, which recently rebranded from J and R Group, owns and operates Boat Country Inn in nearby Boat of Garten.

Its portfolio also includes the Glen Mhor Hotel and Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery in Inverness, Seaforth Restaurant in Ullapool and McKays Hotel in Pitlochry.

Turas, which means ‘journey’ in Gaelic, will look to invest for the future of the hotel.

Turas also hasn’t ruled out further acquisitions if the right opportunity appears to expand its footprint in the Highlands.

