New owner for ‘iconic’ Cairngorm Hotel for first time in 30 years

A popular Aviemore hotel has new owners for the first time in three decades after being acquired by a Highland hospitality group.

Cairngorm Hotel on Grampian Road has been bought by Jon Erasmus and Richard Drummond.

The pair, who own Turas Hotels, believe the Cairngorms “centre-piece is a perfect fit” for their brand.

The new owners are now looking to build on the success of the hotel and promise a “special Highland experience”.

‘It is tailor-made for us’

Tura Hotels co-director Mr Drummond feels the Aviemore hotel is exactly what he was looking for.

The Victorian-style hotel features 32 bedrooms and sits across from the town’s train station.

Mr Drummond said: “The Cairngorm Hotel is an iconic building. Aviemore is now an all-year round destination within the A9 corridor.

“It fits exactly with the type of experience and location our group likes to offer.

“What we are acquiring is a solid business, well managed and well known, with an established team. That family feel which really resonates with our own approach.”

Turas Hotels said it will retain the current staff at its new property.

Discussions with the previous owners took place over five months, with the sale due to imminent retirement.

Co-director Mr Erasmus added: “We feel grateful that the Cairngorm Hotel owners came to us as people they could trust to look after the business.

“It is tailor-made for us. As a group, we were missing that final piece of the jigsaw.

“We want to provide our guests with the whole Highland journey where they can stay, eat, drink and experience, in great locations.

“Hospitality has faced a lot of challenges from government policies, taxation and higher costs.

“But joining up our group properties, now including the Cairngorm Hotel, gives us greater security through scale which will help us to preserve employment.”

Turas Hotels, which recently rebranded from J and R Group, owns and operates Boat Country Inn in nearby Boat of Garten.

Its portfolio also includes the Glen Mhor Hotel and Uile-bheist Distillery and Brewery in Inverness, Seaforth Restaurant in Ullapool and McKays Hotel in Pitlochry.

Turas, which means ‘journey’ in Gaelic, will look to invest for the future of the hotel.

Turas also hasn’t ruled out further acquisitions if the right opportunity appears to expand its footprint in the Highlands.